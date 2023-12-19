A step into the right direction.

Bill Belichick continues to look for answers such that the New England Patriots' season does not end in tragedy. The Bailey Zappe-led offense just came off a huge, albeit expected, loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Their air attacks were decent but it looks like Ezekiel Elliott could use some help on the ground. This is probably what prompted them to reach out to a former Tampa Bay Buccaneers rusher who goes by the name of Ke'Shawn Vaughn.

The Patriots are adding depth to the running back position to help Ezekiel Elliott, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Ke'Shawn Vaughn will now be under Bill Belichick's guidance in the practice squad in hopes that they could end the season with more than just three wins.

The Buccaneers had just recently let go of him. So, a perfect opportunity presented itself as the Patriots took the move and acquired the 26-year-old rusher. He had only played six games before getting cut and now has the chance to make a better impact. Throughout his stint with the Buccaneers, only 42 rushing yards were given to him on 24 attempts.

But, he does bring some veteran experience along with a championship-winning mindset. Vaughn was part of the 2020 Super Bowl squad led by Tom Brady. He knows his way against tough secondary schematics. Moreover, the running back also has deep knowledge about what it takes to get atop football immortality. Overall, this practice squad addition is not at all bad as they unlock a new dimension to the Bailey Zappe-led attacks.

Will it move the needle and make the Patriots better in these last games?