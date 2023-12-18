Is Will Grier the answer to the Chargers' QB woes?

The Los Angeles Chargers shook up the franchise when head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco were fired by owner Dean Spanos. Now, with interim coach Giff Smith and Interim General Manager JoJo Wooden, the new brain trust is trying to make their mark. The first step to do that was signing quarterback Will Grier off the Patriots practice squad in the wake of the devastating Justin Herbert injury and the underwhelming Easton Stick performance in Week 15.

“The #Chargers signed QB Will Grier off the #Patriots' practice squad, per source. The first significant move by interim GM JoJo Wooden,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday. “As a corresponding move, the #Chargers are waiving QB Max Duggan, per source. The former TCU star will be back on the practice squad if he clears.”

After the Justin Herbert injury that effectively ended the Chargers’ 2023 season and got Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco fired Easton Stick was first up to replace the Chargers’ Pro Bowl QB.

That did not go so well, with Stick going 23-of-32 for 257 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in Week 15. That may not sound bad, but the numbers were largely the product of the Las Vegas Raiders’ 63-21 shellacking.

In Will Grier, the Chargers get another product of the 2019 NFL Draft (like Stick), who has very little pro experience. In fact, two starts for the Carolina Panthers in his rookie season (both losses) is his only NFL run.

Since flaming out with the Panthers, Grier has spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, and most recently, on the Patriots practice squad.