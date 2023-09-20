Matt Corral is staying in New England. The second-year quarterback has agreed to a deal with the New England Patriots to join their practice squad, the Boston Herald's Doug Kyed reported on Tuesday.

Corral was released by the team on Monday, but cleared waivers on Tuesday, allowing him to join New England's practice unit.

Corral initially joined the Patriots on August 31, when the team claimed him off waivers following his release from the Carolina Panthers. He was the only other quarterback on the Patriots' 53-man roster at the time as the team cut Bailey Zappe on cutdown day two days prior.

However, if Corral was ever the primary backup to Mac Jones, he lost that spot nine days later. The Patriots re-signed Zappe from the practice squad on the eve of their season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Meanwhile, it was reported that the team was going to release Corral, but they placed him on the exempt/left squad list later that day.

It was later reported that Corral had left the team as he wasn't present at practice the day prior to his placement on the exempt/left squad list. New England was able to keep Corral under its control with the move.

Corral remained on the exempt/left squad list through all of last week as it was still unclear what happened to him.

“He’s on exempt status. I don’t have any comment on it. That’s a personal matter,” Patriots coach Belichick told reporters when asked about the situation last week, giving a similar answer when asked if the team has been in contact with him.

In the midst of Matt Corral's absence, the Patriots signed third-year quarterback Ian Book to their practice squad. However, the Patriots released both Corral and Book on Monday, adding some confusion to their quarterback situation.

They decided to bring Corral back though, giving them a possible emergency quarterback if something were to happen to Jones and Zappe. Corral has yet to play in a regular season game, though. The 2022 third-round pick missed his rookie season due to a Lisfranc injury he suffered during the preseason that year.