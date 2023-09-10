The New England Patriots signed Bailey Zappe to the 53- man roster prior to the team's Week 1 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. The move left questions about former Ole Miss football star QB Matt Corral's future in New England. It turns out Corral hasn't practiced in two days and reportedly isn't dealing with an injury. As a result, the Patriots placed Corral on the exempt/left squad list, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

“With Matt Corral and the Exempt/Left Squad list, the Patriots QB hasn’t shown up to Gillette Stadium the past two days for practice, walkthrough or meetings, per source. The team is still working to determine his future in Foxboro,” Howe reported.

Patriots: Matt Corral placed on exempt/left squad list

The exempt/left squad list isn't used all that often. Placing a player on the list means that player is removed from the 53-man roster but is ineligible to sign with another team. The player can return to the team as well.

It's unclear why Corral hasn't practiced with the Patriots in recent days. He hasn't been listed on any of New England's injury reports.

Corral was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the 2022 NFL Draft. He's a talented young QB who missed all of last season with an injury. He wasn't expected to receive much playing time with Carolina anyway, however, he would have likely played at some point given Carolina's 2022 QB uncertainty.

The Patriots took a chance on Corral but he's reportedly left the team and the reason is still unknown. All fans can hope is that he is okay and nothing is wrong.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on this situation as they are made available.