Perhaps no quarterback-team duo has had more success than what Tom Brady and the New England Patriots accomplished during their run together during the 2000's and 2010's, winning six Super Bowls during his tenure and also recording a perfect 16-0 record in a regular season. Brady shockingly left the Patriots back in 2019 and went on to win yet another Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that hasn't diminished in the slightest the love that New England fans still hold for the NFL's most accomplished player of all time.
Now, more light is being shed on what exactly went into the decision for Brady to depart the franchise in 2019, which apparently featured somewhat of a feud between Patriots' former coach Bill Belichick and Brady's then wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen.
“I heard Gisele say, ‘That effin’ Belichick, he doesn’t treat my Tommy like a man,’ ” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said, per The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin (Via Jason Ounpraseuth of NESN). “I realized how bad the situation was, and I said, ‘Tommy, if you want to go, I’ll work it out so you can go.’”
Much like the relationship between Los Angeles Lakers stars Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal during their own dynasty, it wasn't always sunshine and rainbows for Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. However, there can be no arguing with the results the two attained as a coach and player duo, winning six Super Bowl championships and establishing themselves as the dynasty to end all dynasties.
It's quite jarring that neither of them are still with the organization anymore.