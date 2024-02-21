Nick Wright addresses the ongoing debate

Fresh off a third Super Bowl Championship, Patrick Mahomes continues to cement his name among the greats. In fact, there's already an ongoing debate involving the Kansas City Chiefs superstar and NFL legend Tom Brady. Many are comparing Mahomes and Brady's accolades during their first seven seasons in the NFL, and this was touched on by TV personality Nick Wright.

In a recent episode of First Things First, Wright explained why Mahomes will soon be the top standard to which all NFL players are held to.

“You know Brady missed the playoffs in year three, (his) second year as a starter,” Wright said, per ClutchPoints and First Things First on Fox Sports. “Healthy, not the ACL year, (he) missed the playoffs and was not anywhere close to the driving force for the beginning of his career. Mahomes is going to be the standard to which guys are held. He is not held to anyone's standard. He is Babe Ruth, he is Wayne Gretzky, he is Tiger Woods. He is the guy that people are now going to compare others to.”

Additionally, Wright also mentioned that during Tom Brady's first dozen years in the NFL, it was debatable if he was even the best current quarterback at that time.

“Brady, for the first dozen years of his career, it was a real debate — is he the best current quarterback? And I don't think he had the majority opinion…we have never seen someone in team sports, other than Gretzky, quite like Patrick Mahomes,” Wright added.

Right now, Mahomes is already considered the top QB among all the active names in the league. Even though he still needs four more Super Bowls to catch up to Brady, with the way he's playing, the thought of it doesn't seem impossible.