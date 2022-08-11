Tom Brady’s message to former Patriots teammate James White upon his retirement

On Thursday, news surfaced that longtime New England Patriots running back James White was retiring from football. The news caught like wildfire across the league and his former quarterback, Tom Brady, caught wind. Brady took to social media posting on Instagram with some love for his former teammate.

Tom Brady’s reaction on Instagram to James White’s retirement. pic.twitter.com/XaqLs9ecYk — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) August 11, 2022

Brady posted an image of he and White from their days with the Patriots. He included the caption “Teammate, champion, football player through and through. Congrats on the perfect career @sweetfeet.”

James White won three Super Bowls during his illustrious career. That includes setting the record for the most catches in Super Bowl history. During the Patriots historic comeback in Super Bowl LVI against the Atlanta Falcons, White pulled down 14 passes from Brady. White also set a Super Bowl record, scoring 20 points. He had two rushing touchdowns, a receiving touchdown and completed a two-point conversion.

During his career, White and Brady’s bond grew to be very strong. The current Buccaneers quarterback has always felt the need to have trust for those around him and he found that in White.

White played all eight of his career seasons with the Patriots. He was sparsely used as a between the tackles runner, only when the defense would not expect it. But his pass catching ability was among the best of any running back to play in the NFL. White caught 364 passes over a six year span from 2015 through 2020.

It’s refreshing to see a player of his stature make the decision to walk away on his own terms while still healthy. He talked about it being an honor to play for the Patriots throughout his career. Well, Mr. White, it was an honor to watch you play football the right way.