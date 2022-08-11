Longtime New England Patriots running back James White announced his decision to retire from the NFL on Thursday. White took to Twitter to announce his decision to call it quits, penning an emotional message to Patriots fans as well as the organization. White thanked New England for its “unwavering support” before setting his sights on the next chapter of his life.

New England will be in my heart forever. Thank you for unwavering support over the years. I am forever grateful. This chapter has been one that I will cherish. I look forward to what is next. pic.twitter.com/8qd0FbA0tW — James White (@SweetFeet_White) August 11, 2022

“It has been an honor to represent my family, my teammates, and the people of New England as a Patriot! Reflecting on my nine years in the NFL and all the sacrifices it took to get here, there are many people that were just as much part of this journey,” wrote White.

White spent his entire NFL career with the Patriots. The organization drafted him in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of the University of Wisconsin. He won two Super Bowls with the Patriots, in 2016 and 2018, and was also part of the 2019 Super Bowl winning squad, though he was sidelined by injury.

The 30-year-old entered training camp on the PUP list and wasn’t expected to play a huge role for the Patriots in 2022. The Patriots’ depth chart listed White behind both Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, but ahead of fourth-stringer Ty Montgomery.

It’s a surprise retirement from White, considering he had just re-upped with the Patriots on a two-year deal. White had been working his way back from a season-ending hip injury he sustained in Week 3 of the 2021 campaign.

Throughout his career, White has emerged as one of the NFL’s most reliable pass-catching running backs. From 2016-2020, White recorded at least 49 receptions in every single season, racking up at least 350 yards in each of those years. His best campaign came in 2018 when he caught 87 receptions for 751 yards and 7 touchdowns while rushing 94 times for 425 yards and 5 scores. In all, White scored 11 rushing touchdowns and 25 receiving touchdowns across 95 games for the PAtriots.