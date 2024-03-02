In a significant stride towards enhancing its gameplay and player satisfaction, Payday 3 has launched a comprehensive update, dubbed “Operation Medic Bag.” This release, known as update 1.1.1, represents a pivotal moment in the game's development, aiming to correct previous flaws and elevate the overall gaming experience for its audience. Payday 3, a game developed to immerse players in a collaborative first-person shooter journey, features a narrative rich with heists and intrigue, continuing the legacy of its predecessors. Despite its potential, the game faced a rocky start, reflected in its initial “Mostly Negative” reception on platforms such as Steam.
Enhancements & New Challenges Elevate The Payday 3 Experience
The introduction of update 1.1.1 heralds a wave of enhancements and new features designed to revitalize the Payday 3 experience. A key highlight of this update is the integration of Nvidia's cutting-edge technology, which promises to boost graphical fidelity and overall game performance significantly. Moreover, the shift to DirectX 12 as the standard graphics API is anticipated to further enhance game performance, offering players a smoother and more immersive experience.
Happy patch day, heisters!
Patch 1.1.1 is now available, bringing our first range of updates from Operation Medic Bag + over 300 bug fixes. Check out the full changelog over on our website, and get ready to don your masks once again.
📰 🛠️ https://t.co/Jeo4uWFqnP pic.twitter.com/yQQ6nNXN6i
— PAYDAY 3 (@PAYDAYGame) February 29, 2024
In response to player feedback and the desire for more challenging content, the update introduces the Hardcore “Cook Off” Challenge, named “Kiss the Chef.” This addition not only tests players' skills and teamwork but also rewards them with a unique weapon charm upon successful completion, adding an extra layer of incentive and achievement to the game.
Quality-of-life improvements are also a focal point of update 1.1.1, with significant enhancements to the user interface and controller customization options. These changes are designed to make the gaming experience more intuitive and personalized, allowing players to tailor their gameplay according to their preferences.
Stabilizing & Enriching Gameplay With Payday 3's Strategic Improvements
Addressing technical issues has been another critical aspect of this update. Fixes for problems such as skill point resets and game crashes are included, aiming to provide a more stable and reliable gameplay experience. Additionally, the update brings balance adjustments to weapons, skills, and enemies, ensuring a fair and enjoyable game dynamic. The developers have also implemented corrections to the user interface, audio, and visual elements to further immerse players in the Payday 3 world.
The release of update 1.1.1 is a testament to the developers' commitment to listening to player feedback and working diligently to improve Payday 3. This update signifies a significant effort to not only address the game's initial shortcomings but also to enhance its strengths, ensuring that Payday 3 can continue to offer a compelling cooperative gaming experience.
Despite the challenges faced at launch, Payday 3's development team has shown resilience and dedication to their vision. Update 1.1.1, “Operation Medic Bag,” marks a crucial step in the game's ongoing evolution, aiming to win back player trust and establish Payday 3 as a leading title in the cooperative gaming genre. As the game continues to receive updates and improvements, players can look forward to an increasingly refined and engaging gameplay experience.
Payday 3 Update 1.1.1 Patch Notes
With update 1.1.1, “Operation Medic Bag,” Payday 3 takes a giant leap forward in addressing the community's feedback and enhancing the gaming experience. Below is the complete list of patch notes detailing the extensive improvements and new features that players can now enjoy:
Update Highlights & New Features
In addition to about 300 bug fixes and improvements getting implemented, we’re happy to introduce the first of the features coming out of “Operation Medic Bag”, our grand game improvement project.
- Nvidia Image scaling upscaler (NIS), Nvidia DLAA(v3.5), Nvidia DLSS super resolution(v3.5).
- Some new tech features that let us take advantage of Nvidia's advanced features.
- DirectX 12
- Added DirectX12 as the standard graphics API, inhouse testing shows a significant performance improvement when using DX12. DX11 remains and can be manually chosen with the launch option “-dx11”.
- Hardcore “Cook Off” Challenge Reward
- There’s a new challenge called “Kiss the Chef.”
Securing 19 bags of perfectly cooked meth on Cook Off on OVERKILL difficulty will reward a unique weapon charm.
- There’s a new challenge called “Kiss the Chef.”
- Various UI improvements
- We’ve made several fixes to the UI, such as adding sliders, as well as added the much requested lobby unready function.
- Controller Dead Zone settings
- Additional controller settings allow for a much finer customization of your controller gameplay.
- Rotating Security Modifiers
- Starting with this patch, we'll be rotating security modifiers on all heists for Very Hard and Overkill difficulty, to freshen up the experience. We'll be updating the modifier distribution every two weeks. In the future, expect more stealth modifiers and loud modifiers in the rotation.
- Game State Consistency
- The game will now remember if you've chosen to show or hide the story videos in the heist selection even after restarting the game.
- Lobby type and difficulty will now automatically be set to the same as the previous game.
Payday 3 Update 1.1.1: Known Issues
- Skill point assignment has been reset on loadouts but you retain your earned skill points, so remember to recreate your builds after updating the game.
- [PC] The introduction of DX12 support has helped us to identify an issue that is present in the previous version of the game that we were unable to reproduce on DX11. This means that there is a rare edge-case issue while using GeForce Experience/Shadowplay's ‘Instant Replay' feature can cause a system lock if you ALT+Tab during game startup, or while switching between fullscreen and windowed modes in the game's video settings.
- We advise turning off ‘Instant Replay' in the Nvidia settings to prevent this issue while we work on a fix for this.
Payday 3 Update 1.1.1: General
- The game will now remember if you've chosen to show or hide the story videos in the heist selection even after restarting the game.
- Lobby type and difficulty will now automatically be set to the same as the previous game.
- Prevented a party slot from being reserved if the player aborted or failed to join the lobby.
- Fixed an issue of where bumping into an escorting guard will reset the escort
- Fixed an issue of where guards don't react if players bump into them while investigating.
- Fixed an issue of where keypad highlights are hard to read due to lighting conditions
- Fixed a possibly crash happening during an OVK weapon drop
- Fixed an issue with security camera marking targets along with sensor tool outlines
- Fixed an issue of where some skills selected in loadout were not active in the heist
- Fixed an issue with the controller in menus where it becomes unresponsive after switching inputs
- Fixed an issue of where the drill fixing animation keeps playing after canceling the interaction when two players start the interaction at the same time
- Tweaked so that keypads highlights are now easier to see
- Fixed a potential crash on crew AI
- Fixed an issue of where lobby chat input didn't work when entering pre planning lobby
- Fixed an issue of where players can throw civilians through cuttable fences when it's not been cut yet.
- Fixed an issue with no outline is shown when a radio pops up on a dead guard
- Fixed a plausible crash from Crew AI
- Fixed an issue of where attack drones didn't target crew AI
- Fixed an issue of where picking up dead bodies ended up in T-pose and horizontal when released
- Fixed an issue with first aid kits and repair kit outlines which couldn't be seen in the distance
- Improved Cloaker sneaking to be more reliable
- Fixed an issue with voting in heists, where if a player left during a voting session, they still counted in for the final result
- Fixed a crash related to loadouts when setting weapon pattern color
- Fixed an issue of where players were unable to move or shoot after being revived a third time
- Fixed so ECM jammer icon doesn't get stuck on screen permanently if the player that put it down leaves
- Fixed an issue of where players sometimes being ready in lobby didn't move them into the session
- Fixed an issue of where players were able to get infinite throwables/placeables & tool ammo.
- Tweaked so that drones may now be highlighted by sensor tools
- Fixed an issue of where NPC civilians sometimes didn't react to broken windows
- Added an outline to traded and rescued NPC hostages
- Fixed an issue with Match summary screen after completing a tutorial level
- Fixed so that sentry guns don't disappear when accidentally spawned closed to an area they shouldn't be able to
- Tweaked the reload input to not “accidently” happen while the player is “interacting” in-game with controllers
- Fixed an issue of where NPC AI tends to get stuck on vehicles
- Added settings option to “Hold to slide”
- Fixed an issue with tools being visibly floating when placed on glass or fence and cut through
- Added player death animations
- Fixed an issue with “Starter Kit” challenges being completed when not meeting the requirements
- Fixed an issue of where players could change weapon while being cuffed
- Fixed an issue with negotiation phase will only end when civilian is actually killed and not just despawned from being traded
- Tweaked an issue of where Cloakers sometimes not completed their sabotage action
- Fixed an issue of civilians not properly reacting to seen illegal actions
- Fixed an issue of players sometimes not being able to escape if there are more than 1 player in the server
- Fixed an issue of where Infamy points weren't calculated correctly
- Prevents the game from locking if the restart button is pressed repeatedly from the heist-failed screen.
- Fixed an issue for preventing parties being dissolved after heist completion.
- Fixed an issue with Scrambler Aced Rush buff not being refreshed by the Transporter Skill
- The sneakier heister may notice 2 new masks in the game files, these will be unlockable in a future community event. You may see them in our official streams before they are made publicly available
Payday 3 Update 1.1.1: Balance
Skills
- Tweaked the skill “Disengage” (Tank) so that sprinting is not blocked by Nader gas
- “Disengage sees a lot of use, but after the once-per-heist effect is over, it feels like a wasted skill point. With this change, we want it to still have an impact” -Mio
- “Hardy” (Tank) has been changed to: “When one of your armor chunks breaks, you gain damage immunity for 2 seconds.”
- “Hardy’s use felt redundant compared to “Solid” (Enforcer), so we’ve changed it to this new effect to give players more margin for error when in combat.” -Mio
- Shell Shock” (Demolitionist) now works on all enemies and its bonus is increased to 20% (from 10%)
- Tweaked so that throwable flashbangs now also trigger the Demolitionist Aced skill
- “This was an oversight on our part.” -Mio
- Negotiator” (Manipulator) now drops 2 extra resources (from 1)
- “Negotiator didn’t feel like it was worth taking until you exhausted all other trading upgrades, so we’ve made it drop an additional resource to make it more appealing.” -Mio
- CQC Specialist Base has been changed to say: “Whenever you grab a human shield, gain or refresh RUSH”
- “We’ve made several changes to the CQC Specialist line to improve its flow and utility.” -Mio
- CQC Specialist Aced has been changed to say: “Whenever you perform a takedown, gain or refresh GRIT”
- Groundskeeper” (CQC Specialist) now has increased takedown speed bonus to 60% (from 20%)
- “Savage Takedown” (CQC Specialist) now intimidates civilians when grabbing human shields and not when performing a takedown
- “Soft Assets” (CQC Specialist) has been changed to now say: “If you have RUSH and shove away a SWAT you held as a human shield, RUSH is consumed, and you repair your current armor chunk if it's damaged. This ability only triggers once per enemy. You move 5% faster while holding a human shield.”
- “The old skill’s ability to restore ammo wasn’t as useful in the current state of the game, so we decided to replace it with a way to repair armor.” -Mio
- Triage skill” (Medic) no longer consumes buffs to activate.
- “Steady Hands” (Medic) now gives its effect to any teammate interacting with a Medic Bag. If multiple players have this skill, its effectiveness is increased by 5% for each player on top of the base 20%.
- “We’ve made this change to improve the support playstyle. Let us know what you think so we can make more adjustments in the future.” -Mio
- “High grain” (Ammo Specialist) now gives its effect to any teammate interacting with an Ammo Bag. If multiple players have this skill, its effectiveness is increased by 5% for each player on top of the base 20%.
- “We’ve made this change to improve the support playstyle. Let us know what you think so we can make more adjustments in the future.” –Mio
- Added an HUD icon for High Grain (Ammo Specialist) when active
- Increased the bonus from “Threat Assessment” in skill line Strategist to 20% (from 10%)
- Adjusted Signal Scan (Scrambler) so that it only marks cameras in stealth while the other entities are marked in loud.
- Increased hacking distance vs gun drones to 15 meters (from 10m)
- Decreased hacking time to gun drones to 0.5s (from 1.5s)
- Infiltrator Base now gives “RUSH” when picking up loose cash.
- “We’ve made this change because it both fits thematically and it makes it easier to bag cash in vaults if you’re running Transporter and Infiltrator skills together.” -Mio
- Fixed an issue with ECM jammers skill “Cam Distortion” to properly disable the ability to apply runtimes.
- Fixed so that the Hacker Aced skill requires a previously applied runtime in order to detonate the camera
Weapons
- Balance pass for R900
- Can now penetrate shields when paired with the “Cutting Shot” skill
- Armor pen increased from 1.3 to 2
- DMG increased 0-40m 130 to 160, 41-60m from 62.5 to 77.61, 61-100m from 41.7 to 51.3
- Balance pass for Mosconi 12
- Reduced hipfire spread
- Reduced pellet spread
- Added a unique inspect animation for HET5.
- Added a unique inspect animation for the Marcom Mamba MGL
Equipment
- Medic bags now restore 1 down by default
- Increased healing from “First Aid Kits” to 25% (from 20%)
- Increased base amount of health gained from Medic Bags to 50% (from 35%)
- Lowered the armor repair kit interaction time to 0.5s (from 1 second)
- Tweaked the regen time for “Standard Lining Armor” to 3 seconds (From 4s)
Enemies
- On OVERKILL difficulty, enemy intensity will now update mid-wave instead of between assault waves
- “This is how we had waves update originally in the game, but it was changed during development for several reasons. We’ve brought it back for OVK difficulty only, to address the issue of players manipulating escalation triggers to bypass more difficult enemies.” -Mio
- Enemy AI will now escalate orders when going to combat no matter what caused it
- Fixed an issue of where the special unit Techie wasn't able to spawn Drones.
- Adjusted special unit Techie spawn rate.
- Tweaked the hit collision of Techie to make it easier for crew AI to hit.
- Tweaked so that the special unit Techie will now maintain a more consistent distance from players
- Tweaked so that the enemy drone can now hit players peeking out of cover
- Tweaked the techie HUD “glitch effect” which will now also take player look direction into account
- Increased special unit Techie spawn rate cooldown by 20 seconds.
- Tweaked so that techies sneak to their hiding spots
- Techie now drops an armor repair kit on death
- Fixed an issue with the Techie not being correctly marked by the ECM jammer while signal scan is active
- Reduced the enemy attack drone's health to 50 and damage to 1. (From 150 health & 2 to 1 (Normal/Hard), 4 to 1 (Very Hard), 6 to 1 (OVK) )
- Tweaked so that the Dozer can now close the distance to the player and kick them when otherwise blocked by other actions such as players hiding behind civilians or charge being on cooldown. Whenever a kick successfully connects and deals damage to the player, it reduces the taunt cooldown of the dozer by 1 second.
For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints Gaming