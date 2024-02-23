The New Orleans Pelicans missed most of Mardi Gras due to a road-game-heavy schedule going into the NBA All-Star break. They played eight of the last ten games away from the Smoothie King Center and then everyone but Jordan Hawkins went on a week-long February break somewhere besides Indiana.
The team had practice in the morning, but CJ McCollum marked the end of the regular season's hiatus with a wine-tasting event at The Wine Seller in New Orleans.
Over 250 fans and head coach Willie Green attended the get-together, which hopefully did not wear out McCollum's shooting hand. The Pelicans are chasing 50 wins, starting with three home games in the next four days after all. Still, the seasoned guard was behind the bar pouring two different batches of wine from the McCollum Heritage 91 collection. The Chardonnay and Pinot Noir flowed like the offense during that 7-1 streak going into the All-Star break.
McCollum's Chardonnay celebration
McCollum worked the line like a seasoned New Orleans chef, ducking out quickly to pass off two glasses to some parents juggling their excited children. The kids did not get a sip, but they did get plenty of autographs.
Wine connoisseurs got the inside scoop on McCollum's plans for the 318-acre under-development vineyard. He detailed the brand's future, including projections of profitability dates and building expansions for the Willamette Valley (Oregon) property.
Every bottle of wine purchased was personalized with McCollum's signature. Basketball fans were full of compliments but there was one tough question McCollum danced around. When asked which bottle being sampled would be preferred after a New Orleans Pelicans playoff win there was a pause.
“Game or series?” McCollum quipped.
The shy shop owner of Magazine Street's Ladle and The Whisk, Danie Habig, blurted out, “Can't pop great bottles for just one game, right?”
The wine-inspired interjection surprised her and her mother, who let McCollum know the team was 4-0 when she was in attendance. Green overheard the conversation, jumping in to joke about her plans for the playoffs as the picture and wine line moved along.
Mama Kym let Coach know she is 4-0 in the SKC. Just snagged tickets to Sunday vs. Bulls. #Pelicans https://t.co/AN5aWgnO8w
— Dodson, Chris Dodson (@DoingItDodson) February 22, 2024
With all bottles expired it was back to work for McCollum the next day. The New Orleans Pelicans have one fatal flaw that needs to be fixed before the NBA Playoffs begin. For this writer's money though, the wine was on point.
Over 24 hours later the thought of cracking open the one signed bottle squirreled away became overwhelming. One glass before beginning a 27-game Pelicans stretch run with a home game against the Houston Rockets would not hurt anyone.