The Oklahoma City Thunder handled business on their homecourt to bring a 2-0 NBA Playoffs series lead into the Smoothie King Center on Saturday (April 27). The New Orleans Pelicans had a chance to steal a Game 1 win but a Game 2 blowout loss brought a dour mood into the locker room. The eighth-seeded underdogs have not played their best basketball but they cannot be counted out yet. They just need Brandon Ingram's breakout game to happen sooner rather than later.
The secret to guarding Ingram is out. The Thunder's Lu Dort revealed the blueprint. The Pelicans noted a lack of free throws was frustrating as well in Game 1. Not as much as the 17 turnovers in Game 2 but still, the point remains: Ingram's offense is pivotal to pulling out at least one win in this series.
The Duke alum finished Game 2 with 18 points on 5-10 shooting and went 8-8 from the free throw line. The problem was the Pelicans were already down double digits before the former All-Star turned up the amps. Ingram had just two shot attempts at halftime of the most recent loss to NBA MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's squad.
The 26-year-old looking for a near MVP-level contract extension scored 14 points and blocked two shots in the third quarter. It was too little, too late, however. The Thunder stretched the lead to 81-58 with just under six minutes remaining. The Pelicans only fell further behind from there. The Oklahoma City fans were celebrating a 34-point lead as they filed out of the arena late in the fourth quarter.
Green showed faith after the break in hopes that it will pay off in Game 3 at home in the Smoothie King Center.
“We went to him right away. (The plan was) just put the ball in his hands and let him start to get a rhythm.”
Pelicans urging Brandon Ingram to be aggressive
The Thunder are the best team in the NBA in converting turnovers into points. Ingram was 5-17 in Game 1 for 12 points. The Pelicans need the former All-Star to get back to anywhere near his usual form to have a chance in this series. Well, that and fewer turnovers. New Orleans committed 17 in Game 2 and seven in the fourth quarter of Game 1.
Ingram broke down what was being seen coverage-wise on the court during Game 2 and why it worked for the Thunder.
“I got into the lane and tried to make some interior passes,” Ingram detailed. “They did pretty good on that with Shai running around off of help a little bit. It was just them being active on the defensive end…They are just keeping a body on me, then they have bodies in front of me.”
Green is going to continue to push the entire team but especially Ingram as a leader without Zion Williamson to help share the scoring burden.
“Be more aggressive. We're going to lean into him. Be more aggressive. Continue to go out and find your rhythm,” Green urged. “Collectively as a team, including myself, I'm involved as well, not our best (in Game 2).”
After Game 1 Ingram was almost braggadocious after being beaten up. His ‘I will be ready' reply was heard in the Thunder locker room. Dort's dialed-up intensity went unmatched all night in Game 2 and now New Orleans heads back home with their season on the ropes.
Ingram had a breakout series against the Phoenix Suns two seasons ago. He'll need at least one above-average game against the Thunder to help the Pelicans extend the season past this Monday's Game 4.