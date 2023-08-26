New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram has signed a shoe deal with Jordan Brand.

Brandon Ingram has officially signed a multi-year shoe and apparel deal with Jordan Brand 🤩👟 (via @Jumpman23) pic.twitter.com/ViT2m6f7h5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 26, 2023

Ingram said the following about the move. Via Boardroom and ESPN's Nick DePaula:

“Signing with Jordan Brand is a game-changer,” Ingram said. “A life-changer, and now that it is a reality, I can't wait to do special things together on and off the court.”

In his seventh NBA season in 2022-23, Ingram averaged a career-best 24.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. He also averaged 5.5 rebounds per contest.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Ingram and the Pelicans made the NBA play-in round, where they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 123-118. Ingram had 30 points, seven assists and six rebounds in the game.

Brandon Ingram is 25 years old and has his best days ahead of him. The Pelicans are an up-and-coming team in the Western Conference thanks to Ingram and forward Zion Williamson, who is looking to get back to full health.

Ingram played his first four NBA seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, who selected him with the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He was traded to the Pelicans before the 2019-20 season as part of a trade for Anthony Davis.

Ingram was named an All-Star and the NBA's Most Improved Player in his first year with the Pelicans in 2019-20.

New Orleans has to compete with some of the top teams in the league in the Western Conference. The Pelicans will face the Denver Nuggets, who won the 2022-23 NBA championship, Phoenix Suns and Lakers, among other teams, in 2023-24.

Ingram will have to continue to grow for the Pelicans to compete in the West.