The New Orleans Pelicans have been one of the most discussed teams this offseason but not necessarily for any reason they may like, with face of the franchise Zion Williamson taking fire on social media for his off-court choices and pre-draft rumors about the team's willingness to explore a trade centered around the All-Star forward in the future.

However, Williamson wasn't the only marquee player in New Orleans who find himself in trade rumors, as former No. 2 pick Brandon Ingram found himself being included in hypothetical trade packages as well.

Ingram would address those trade rumors with a nonchalance that matches his on-court demeanor perfectly. Nonetheless, there did seem to be a legitimate reason to wonder whether the Pelicans would truly move Ingram, and not just in a pipe dream trade scenario.

Ingram will be in the final year of his contract in 2024-25 and although his age (25 years old), talent, character and upside are all reasons for the Pelicans to want to continue to invest in him as a player, he could still choose to play elsewhere in 2025. To that point, the present and future of Williamson may matter plenty, as another major injury could be as disheartening — for the fans, organization, and players — as them trading him for a lesser player.

Although not every player believes their career will be defined by championships, no player likes losing, and that's what Ingram and the Pelicans may have to deal with if Zion goes down again or gets shipped off.

Still, it's great to know that — in a vacuum — Ingram loves where he's at right now.

The city, the people, the organization and his support system.

“For me, I love New Orleans,” Ingram says, per The Athletic's William Guillory. “It's perfect for me and the way I want to operate. Less distractions. I can go play basketball whenever I want to. I've got direct access to the facility. I've got people close to me who can come to the gym and help me at any time. I feel connected with New Orleans and the people around me”.

“I know my payday is coming around,” he continues, alluding to an impending contract extension.

“I don't think too much of it. I'm just making sure I carry myself the right way… If I stay in the gym, good things will come. I see the big money everybody else is getting, which is exciting. (But) I just want to keep my focus on my team. The most important thing for me is just winning… that takes care of everything else.”

“I get more excited seeing stuff like my guy Herb (Jones) get his contract,” Ingram says, revealing his humble nature.