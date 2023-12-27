Will Zion Williamson receive a power-up from his new tattoo?

The New Orleans Pelicans are looking to recover from a short slump in late December. The Pelicans are on a two-game losing streak. Yet, New Orleans has a record of 17-14 and sits in 7th place in the West. Zion Williamson has been a solid contributor to the Pelicans, but his new tattoo has drawn amusing reactions from fans.

Zion Williamson takes Pelicans fans by storm after revealing his new tattoo

A first look at Williamson's chest tattoo was revealed on X:

Zion Williamson shows off his new chest tattoo 🔥 (via @2Cool2Blog) pic.twitter.com/dCiUj6RBRH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 27, 2023

Williamson got an interesting tattoo of a cross on his chest; however, fans are not too impressed by his new body art. The tattoo appears to be slightly off-center and veers toward the left side of his chest. Nevertheless, some fans are more concerned with Williamson's play on the court, like this X user:

Bro spending VC on tats. He need to spend some VC on his jumper🤦🏾‍♂️ — Hood Clippy (@SadatayBOK) December 27, 2023

This is not the first time Zion Williamson has been criticized about his shooting ability. The 23-year-old has shot 33% on three-pointers so far during the 2023 season. His percentage is not great, but it could be worse. Williamson still averages 22.3 points per game for the Pelicans.

The young New Orleans forward is coming off a solid performance against the Memphis Grizzlies. Williamson put up a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Unfortunately, the Pelicans fell to the Grizzlies 116-115, but if Williamson can continue to be consistent, great things are ahead for the team.

It seems like fans and analysts are continually criticizing the star forward. Zion Williamson's tattoo may not be to everyone's taste, but it could provide him the spark he needs to carry the Pelicans forward.