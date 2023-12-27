The New Orleans Pelicans star is hearing it after unveiling his new tattoo.

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson took to social media to unveil his new chest tattoo, and it's getting a lot of reaction.

The design, which features a roaring big cat within a cross, seems to be placed more to one side of Williamson's chest:

Zion Williamson shows off his new chest tattoo 🔥 (via @2Cool2Blog) pic.twitter.com/dCiUj6RBRH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 27, 2023

Predictably, fans are going in on the Pelicans star:

Did he want it off centered? — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) December 27, 2023

I hope it ain’t meant to be centered pic.twitter.com/VREe7LRWdq — Big Rome (@LONDO87540615) December 27, 2023

All that time getting a tat he couldve been working out — Jason (@jason23lake) December 27, 2023

That placement would bother me for life — Tyro Investing (@tyro_investing) December 27, 2023

Clearly, fans think that Zion's new tattoo isn't quite centered on his chest. Whether that's an intentional choice or an error on the part of the Pelicans star and his tattoo artist remains to be seen.

The criticism he's taking for the tattoo isn't the only heat that the former All-Star has been facing as of late. With the Pelicans (17-14) sitting in seventh place in the Western Conference, Zion Williamson's play has been put under a microscope by the national media.

On Friday, Shannon Sharpe offered a blunt assessment. Said Sharpe, “If [Zion Williamson] loved the game of basketball, he would get his weight under control, he would take training serious. Actually it's embarrassing. Because this man has all the assets to get a personal chef, to have the best trainers, but you can get all that…What about personal accountability?”

Zion and the Pelicans failed to close out the Memphis Grizzlies before falling in overtime on Tuesday night.