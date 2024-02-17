The Pelicans converted Jeremiah Robinson-Earl's two-way deal to a standard contract ahead of the final stetch of the regular season.

The New Orleans Pelicans have consistently been in the playoff picture this season. The team is healthy and in the race for a top six finish in the Western Conference and thus avoiding the play-in tournament. Following NBA All-Star Weekend, there will be less than half of the season remaining with teams looking to make a push in the final stretch. The Pelicans did not make any moves at the NBA Trade Deadline instead opting to convert Jeremiah Robinson-Earl's two-way deal to a standard contract as per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl's new contract with the Pelicans will be for two years. Robinson-Earl is in his first season with the Pelicans. He was the No. 32 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Robinson-Earl played two seasons with the Thunder before being traded to the Houston Rockets. He didn't appear at all for the Rockets who cut him in the offseason.

This year, Robinson-Earl has appeared in 21 games, including one start, for the Pelicans at ten minutes per game. He's been averaging 3.7 points per game and 2.3 rebounds with splits of 51.7 percent shooting from the field, 36.4 percent shooting from the three point line and 90.9 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Although Robinson-Earl was on a two-way contract, he hasn't been assigned to the G League and has spent his time with the Pelicans. The Pelicans are currently 33-22 and in sixth place in the West standings. They are three games back of the Denver Nuggets for a top four seed.