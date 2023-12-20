Shaquille O'Neal addressed Pelicans star Zion Williamson's comments on the criticism he's faced during the 2023-24 season.

Shaquille O'Neal responded to Zion Williamson's comments on the criticisms the New Orleans Pelicans star has received from Shaq and Charles Barkley, via NBA on TNT.

“I'm the president when it comes to being a dominant big man,” Shaq said. “When it comes to being a dominant big man, I am the authority… I sat there and watched him (Williamson). I said, ‘he doesn't run hard, doesn't create easy baskets for himself, and it looked like he's not ready.' That was me telling him if you do this, you can get to the next level.

“We only criticize people that we like. We only criticize people that we believe in.”

Shaq and Barkley previously questioned Zion Williamson's conditioning. Zion respected their comments since they were both superstar players.

“If it comes from a great place and a place where they just wanna see me do better… thank you,” Williamson said. “If it comes from anywhere else everyone is entitled to their own opinion. Can't control that.”

Zion Williamson's performance amid criticisms

Despite dealing with the aforementioned criticism, not just from Shaq and Barkley but from other analysts and fans, Williamson has performed fairly well for the most part. He is averaging 22 points per game on 57.8 percent field goal shooting. Zion is also recording 5.8 rebounds per contest.

The Pelicans would obviously love to see Williamson's rebound average increase. And Williamson, who averaged 27 points per game across 61 games in 2020-21, is certainly capable of scoring more points on a consistent basis.

Perhaps improving his conditioning is the key. Or, he is still simply getting settled into the new season. Regardless, the Pelicans have playoff potential with Williamson leading the way.

They will need him to perform at an All-Star caliber level, however. Zion Williamson should use the criticism as motivation moving forward.