Pelicans' Zion Williamson might be more receptive to constructive criticism than one would think after Charles Barkley and company's words.

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has come under fire in recent days for his lack of conditioning. The Pelicans' disappointing performance in their NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal clash against the Los Angeles Lakers made Williamson quite the convenient lightning rod for criticism, with the likes of Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, and even Stephen A. Smith all questioning the 23-year old highflyer for his purported lack of dedication to being the best version of himself on the hardwood.

Nevertheless, Williamson is open to all the criticism he's getting if it's coming from a place of wanting what's best for him and the Pelicans, but he might be more cautious when it comes to those kinds of feedback if they're coming from a place of malice.

“If it comes from a great place and a place where they just wanna see me do better… thank you. If it comes from anywhere else everyone is entitled to their own opinion. Can't control that,” Williamson said in his postgame presser following the Pelicans' 121-107 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

At the very least, Zion Williamson was able to quiet his critics after his stellar performance on Monday in the Pelicans' win over the current holder of the best record in the Western Conference. Williamson had 36 points on 13-17 shooting from the field (10-12 from the line) while adding his fair share of defensive stats. For Williamson to do this against the supersized frontcourt of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns is no mean feat.

But for the likes of Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley, they can sort of relate to the Pelicans star in that they were also dominate paint presences who had a bit of troubles being their peak physical selves. O'Neal and Barkley, however, were able to get their acts together, leading to a Hall of Fame career. So their words certainly hold a ton of weight, which Williamson will be grateful for.

However, Williamson can make better use of his time by not listening to those who make fun of his diet and weight, instead taking in all the constructive criticism from those whose voices matter.