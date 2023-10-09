The biggest question the New Orleans Pelicans face coming into the 2023-24 NBA season is the health of Zion Williamson. Since he was drafted by the Pelicans with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Williamson hasn't exactly been a pillar of health. He was limited to only 24 games during his rookie season, missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season and was limited to only 29 games last season. By all accounts though, Williamson is healthy and ready to begin this season. Williamson has another reason to be excited though. His new shoe, dubbed The Zion 3, is scheduled to debut and he had a strong response as per SiriusXM NBA Radio.

"It's just a blessing… lacing up my kicks was just like 'wow, my name is on this shoe." Zion Williamson hopes the world loves The Zion 3 Hear more from Zion⤵️https://t.co/XWDtRPGPGX pic.twitter.com/dqLAhdcEoK — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) October 9, 2023

“My Zion 3's, Jordan Brand, I love them,” Zion Williamson said. “I don't have a direct number but I got a few color schemes in. It's just a blessing. Even now, just in the locker room lacing up my kicks, it's just like wow, my name is one the shoe. I can't thank Jordan Brand enough for that and I hope the world loves them.”

Since he was a rookie with the Pelicans, Zion Williamson signed a lucrative, seven year deal with the Jordan Brand division of Nike. The Zion 1's were released in 2021 followed by the Zion 2's in 2022.

As far as his on the court game,when Williamson was available last season, the Pelicans were in the running for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. In the games he did play, Williamson averaged 26.0 points per game, 7.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 60.8 percent shooting from the field, 36.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 71.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.