New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson's physical condition has been a trendy topic in league circles ever since the highflying southpaw broke into the scene as one of the most hyped-up prospects back in Duke. Some wondered if Williamson was too heavy for his height, as well as his playstyle, which may lead to an injury-riddled future. And an injury-riddled NBA career, Williamson has had through his first four years in the association.

But the 2023-24 season may prove to be the turning point for the Pelicans star in that regard. In fact, Williamson looks as fit as ever, turning fans' heads with his bulked-up physique during the 2023 media day.

Of course, having toned biceps is not a telltale sign that someone is in the best physical condition of their life. The same truth applies to Zion Williamson, especially when the injury woes he's suffered throughout his career has been with his lower body. The Pelicans star's hamstring, foot, and ankle have all given him problems at different junctures of his career. Moreover, the offseason is always a time for players to hype up their physique, always exaggerating that they're in the best shape of their lives, as is par for the course in professional sports.

But at the very least, this helps back up the statements coming from Pelicans general manager David Griffin. Griffin, on media day, revealed that this is the first offseason that Williamson has taken this seriously in a professional sense, which bodes well for both the 23-year old forward and the Pelicans franchise's future. The Pelicans' hopes of competing in a congested Western Conference will hinge on Williamson's health, as evidenced by the tale of two seasons the team experienced after their star man went down with a hamstring injury back in January.

For the Pelicans' sake, they better be hoping that Zion Williamson sustains this kind of commitment throughout a grueling regular season grind so that the team could finally make its much-anticipated leap into legitimate title contention. But for now, Pelicans fans, soak in all the hype.