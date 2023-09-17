The New Orleans Pelicans had a lot of hype surrounding them early on last season, but it tapered off pretty quickly thanks to a hamstring injury that limited Zion Williamson to just 29 games. The 2022-23 roster, which was constructed by general manager Trajan Langdon, was immensely talented, but they were rarely complete and struggled to mesh together throughout the entire season. Some guys, such as Trey Murphy III and Jose Alvarado, enjoyed superb ascensions as role players, but the nucleus of New Orleans was never complete.

Entering their 2023-24 campaign, things have already been rocky for the Pelicans, as Murphy picked up a meniscus injury that will sideline him for the first couple of weeks of the regular season. Brandon Ingram also had trouble adjusting to his role with Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, and he was not able to suit up in the final two games of the tournament because of an upper respiratory illness.

With all these storylines being monitored, let's look at two trades New Orleans may want to consider heading into the start of the season, or even throughout the season depending on how things shake out for them.

Pelicans acquire: Jarrett Allen

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Cavaliers acquire: Jonas Valanciunas, Kira Lewis Jr./Naji Marshall

Even before the frontcourt of Ingram, Williamson, and Jonas Valanciunas played their first contest together, it was a difficult fit for all three of them to complement each other because their primary strengths are all offense. Rumors have percolated throughout the offseason suggesting the Pelicans could move on from Valanciunas, but it has not materialized to this point. With both Williamson and Ingram healthy now heading into the season, though, it could be the perfect time to move on from Valanciunas.

Jarrett Allen's trade value is likely not at its peak because of his subpar performance in the Cleveland Cavaliers first-round playoff series defeat at the hands of the New York Knicks. Allen was dominated by Mitchell Robinson on both ends of the floor, but he's only 25 years old, and his tremendous defensive instincts make him the perfect starting center for this New Orleans squad. The fit is right on the money, and the timing could not get any better as well.

Pelicans acquire: Damian Lillard

Clippers acquire: CJ McCollum

Blazers acquire: Young assets (ex: Dyson Daniels, Brandon Boston), Salary fillers (ex: Norman Powell, Jonas Valanciunas etc.), 3-4 first-round picks

This trade would be an arduous one to complete, but it would be a phenomenal one from the perspective of the Pelicans. Ever since the departure of Jrue Holiday and Lonzo Ball, New Orleans has been having trouble finding a true floor general and playmaker that can lead their squad to a top-four spot in the Western Conference. The answer is disgruntled Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard.

Even though Lillard is already 33 years old, he is still in the prime of his career, and he would build an incredible “Big 3” with Williamson and Ingram. Lillard would provide the shot creation needed when the shot clock is winding down and the offensive sets remain stagnant. Moreover, Lillard's resilience and determination to win every single game is what separates him from other talented point guards in the association.

The attributes that Lillard mainly possesses are some of the mentality and mindset traits lacking in youngsters like Williamson and Ingram. His addition would be massive in terms of their development and growth as leaders and players on the court.

From the other franchise's viewpoint, the Los Angeles Clippers would have a major upgrade at their guard position, which has been a glaring weakness in their lineup. Since the Clippers are going all-in with their core, the CJ McCollum acquisition would be great for their organization. For Portland, they may end up choosing to negotiate with New Orleans because of the boatload of draft picks they can offer to the Blazers front office.