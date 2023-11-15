Zion Williamson made a glaring observation after the Pelicans dominated Luka Doncic's Mavs in their NBA In-Season Tournament match.

The NBA In-Season Tournament aimed to give courts a makeover such that they could attract more viewers. Since the event started, the outlook on the floor has been quite polarizing. Some courts looked amazing while some have gotten a lot of flak for how much of an eyesore they became. Zion Williamson made a staunch observation during the New Orleans Pelicans' matchup against Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks. He unveiled a probable negative effect of the purple courts during the Mavs game in his latest statement, via the Pelicans Film Room.

“Y'all saw what I saw, a lot of airballs out there tonight. Y'all saw what I saw,” Zion Williamson said while giggling after their NBA In-Season tournament win over the Mavs.

The observation might be true for the Pelicans' opponents. Luka Doncic was only limited to 16 points in this game. His court vision may have also been affected by the court because he had only dropped two dimes on 26 minutes of playing time. However, this did not seem like a problem for Williamson and the rest of the Pelicans.

The home team notched a fairly efficient 52.1% field goal percentage to finish the night off. Six Pelicans players even reached double-digit scoring numbers to prove how they were not affected. Overall, this home team may have just gotten used to the color being all over their eyes throughout their NBA In-Season Tournament campaign. It may also just be because of the flawless defensive schemes they employed but the observation might hold water.

Should the league keep using these courts given their effect?