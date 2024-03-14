WWE 2K24 comes with over 60 secret unlockable wrestlers, gained from playing the game's various modes. Along with the game's already stacked roster, unlockable wrestlers enriches the experience, making the grind less P2W, and more like the player earned their reward. Therefore, we created a guide on how to unlock all Secret Unlockable Wrestlers in WWE 2K24 to help you get every possible fighter you can in the ring.

WWE 2K24 Every Secret Unlockable Wrestler In Each Mode

Overall, all Unlockable Wrestlers in WWE 2K24 include:

ModeWrestlerUnlock Requirement
  • Macho Man Randy Savage
  • Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat
  • George “The Animal” Steele
                         Additionally Showcase Complete Ricky The Dragon vs Macho Man Randy Savage
  • Hulk Hogan
  • Andre The Giant
Overall                                   ShowcaseOverall Complete Hulk Hogan vs Andre The Giant
  • Ultimate Warrior
  • Ravishing Rick Rude
                         Additionally ShowcaseComplete Raavishing Rick Rude vs Ultimate Warrior
  • Wrestlemania 5 Attire For:
    • Hulk Hogan
    • Macho Man Randy Savage
Overall                                   ShowcaseComplete Hulk Hogan vs Macho Man Randy Savage
  • Wrestlemania 6 Attire For:
  • Hulk Hogan
  • Ultimate Warrior
                       Additionally     ShowcaseOverall  Complete Ultimate Warrior vs Hulk Hogan
  • Rowdy Roddy Piper
  • Bret “Hitman” Hart '92
Overall                                   ShowcaseComplete Bret Hitman Hart vs Rowdy Roddy Piper
  • Razor Ramon
  • Shawn Michaels '94
  • Diesel
  • Diesel Wrestlemania 10
                         Additionally ShowcaseOverall  Complete Razor Ramon vs Shawn Michaels
  • Bret “Hitman” Hart
  • Stone Cold Steve Austin '97
  • Ken Shamrock
Overall                                   ShowcaseComplete Bret Hitman Hart vs Stone Cold Steve Austin
  • Stone Cold Steve Austin '01
  • The Rock '01
                         Additionally ShowcaseOverall  Complete Stone Cold Steve Austin vs The Rock
  • Eddie Guerrero
  • Kurt Angle
Overall                                   ShowcaseAdditionally, Complete Eddie Guerrero vs Kurt Angle
  • Kurt Angle '05
  • Shawn Michaels '05
                         Additionally ShowcaseOverall  Complete Kurt Angle vs Shawn Michaels
  • The Undertaker '09
  • Shawn Michaels' 09
ShowcaseAdditionally, Complete The Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels
  • The Undetaker '14
                         Additionally ShowcaseOverall  Complete The Undertaker vs Brock Lesnar
  • Randy Orton '15
  • Seth Rollins '15
ShowcaseComplete Randy Orton vs Seth Hollins
  • Romain Reigns '15
                         Additionally ShowcaseComplete Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns (vs Seth Rollins)
  • Becky Lynch '19
  • Charlotte Flair '19
  • Ronda Rousey
Overall                                   ShowcaseComplete Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey
  • “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
  • Bray Wyatt '20
  • Bray Wyatt (SNME)
  • Bray Wyatt (NWO)
  • John Cena '20
  • John Cena (SNME)
  • John Cena (NWO)
  • John Cena (Doctor of Thuganomics)
  • John Cena (WM30)
  • Jon Cena '02
                         Additionally ShowcaseOverall  Complete Bray Wyatt vs John Cena
  • Stone Cold Steve Austin '22
  • Kevin Owens '22
                         Additionally ShowcaseComplete Stone Cold Steve Austin vs Kevin Owens
  • Rhea Ripley '23
  • Charlotte Flair '23
Overall                                    ShowcaseOverall  Complete Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair
  • Bianca Belair '23
  • Asuka '23
Overall                                   ShowcaseComplete Bianca Belair vs Asuka
  • Jey Uso '23
  • Jimmy Uso '23
  • Kevin Owens '23
  • Sami Zayn '23
  • Roman Reigns '23
  • Cody Rhodes '23
  • Solo Sikoa '23
                         Additionally ShowcaseOverall  Complete Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes
  • Elite John Cena
MyFACTIONOverall                         Redeem Locker Code
  • Seth Rollins '14
MyFACTIONComplete the MyCOLLECTION set:

Big RedBoots

Monday Night Messiah Jacket

Sunglasses

Torch

Tactical Vest

  • Sheamus '09
TutorialComplete The Tutorial Mode
  • Trick Williams '22

MyFACTIONComplete the MyCOLLECTION Set:

Boxing Gloves

Boxing Shorts

Cuban Link Chain

No Mercy Boots

Trick Willy Hat

Overall, that includes all the secret unlockable wrestlers in WWE 2K24. Furthermore, we hoped this guide helped you find out how to unlock your favorite wrestlers in the game. Lastly, check out our review for WWE 2K24.

