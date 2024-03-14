WWE 2K24 comes with over 60 secret unlockable wrestlers, gained from playing the game's various modes. Along with the game's already stacked roster, unlockable wrestlers enriches the experience, making the grind less P2W, and more like the player earned their reward. Therefore, we created a guide on how to unlock all Secret Unlockable Wrestlers in WWE 2K24 to help you get every possible fighter you can in the ring.
WWE 2K24 Every Secret Unlockable Wrestler In Each Mode
Overall, all Unlockable Wrestlers in WWE 2K24 include:
|Mode
|Wrestler
|Unlock Requirement
|
|Additionally Showcase
|Complete Ricky The Dragon vs Macho Man Randy Savage
|
|Overall Showcase
|Overall Complete Hulk Hogan vs Andre The Giant
|
|Additionally Showcase
|Complete Raavishing Rick Rude vs Ultimate Warrior
|
|Overall Showcase
|Complete Hulk Hogan vs Macho Man Randy Savage
|
|Additionally Showcase
|Overall Complete Ultimate Warrior vs Hulk Hogan
|
|Overall Showcase
|Complete Bret Hitman Hart vs Rowdy Roddy Piper
|
|Additionally Showcase
|Overall Complete Razor Ramon vs Shawn Michaels
|
|Overall Showcase
|Complete Bret Hitman Hart vs Stone Cold Steve Austin
|
|Additionally Showcase
|Overall Complete Stone Cold Steve Austin vs The Rock
|
|Overall Showcase
|Additionally, Complete Eddie Guerrero vs Kurt Angle
|
|Additionally Showcase
|Overall Complete Kurt Angle vs Shawn Michaels
|
|Showcase
|Additionally, Complete The Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels
|
|Additionally Showcase
|Overall Complete The Undertaker vs Brock Lesnar
|
|Showcase
|Complete Randy Orton vs Seth Hollins
|
|Additionally Showcase
|Complete Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns (vs Seth Rollins)
|
|Overall Showcase
|Complete Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey
|
|Additionally Showcase
|Overall Complete Bray Wyatt vs John Cena
|
|Additionally Showcase
|Complete Stone Cold Steve Austin vs Kevin Owens
|
|Overall Showcase
|Overall Complete Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair
|
|Overall Showcase
|Complete Bianca Belair vs Asuka
|
|Additionally Showcase
|Overall Complete Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes
|
|MyFACTION
|Overall Redeem Locker Code
|
|MyFACTION
|Complete the MyCOLLECTION set:
Big RedBoots
Monday Night Messiah Jacket
Sunglasses
Torch
Tactical Vest
|
|Tutorial
|Complete The Tutorial Mode
|
|MyFACTION
|Complete the MyCOLLECTION Set:
Boxing Gloves
Boxing Shorts
Cuban Link Chain
No Mercy Boots
Trick Willy Hat
Overall, that includes all the secret unlockable wrestlers in WWE 2K24.
