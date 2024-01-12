The Hurricanes look to remain hot as we continue our NHL odds series with a Penguins-Hurricanes prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Carolina Hurricanes look to remain hot as they face the Pittsburgh Penguins. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Penguins-Hurricanes prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Penguins come into the game sitting at 20-15-5 on the year, good for sixth in the Metropolitan Division. They have been playing well as of late, winning six of their last ten, and last time outfaced the Vancouver Canucks. The Cnaucks opened the game with back-to-back goals from Brock Boeser to take the 2-0 lead. Marcu Pettersson made it 2-1, but Elias Pettersson made it 3-1 before the end of the period. In the second, Sidney Crosby scored to make it a one-goal game. Crosby would tie the game up with just 29 seconds left to force overtime. There, Elias Pettersson scored second in the game to beat the Penguins.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes enter the game at 23-13-5 on the year, good for second in the Metropolitan Division. They have also won six of their last ten games, and last time outfaced the Ducks. the Hurricanes scored twice in 15 seconds in the first period to take a 2-0 lead. In the second, the Ducks would make a game of it, scoring three times in the first 10:53 of the game, while the Hurricanes scored once to make it 3-3. Still, Stefan Noesen and Jack Durry scored in the period to make it 5-3. In the third, the Hurricanes added another goal and would go on to win 6-3.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Penguins-Hurricanes Odds

Pittsburgh Penguins: +1.5 (-175)

Moneyline: +128

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -154

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How to Watch Penguins vs. Hurricanes

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Penguins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Penguins sit 20th in the NHL this year in goals per game, scoring 3.05 goals per game on the season. The leading scorer this year is Sidney Crosby. Crosby comes into the game with 24 goals this year and 19 assists, good for 43 points this year. He has six goals and four assists on the year on the power play. His 43 points are second on the team right behind Jake Guentzel. Guentzel comes into the game with 18 goals and 27 assists this year, good for 45 points. He has three goals and seven assists on the power play this year.

Meanwhile, Evgeni Malkin has been solid this year as well. He is third on the team in points, while also sitting third in goals. He has 15 goals this year with 20 assists, good for 35 points. The Penguins also get a lot of help from the blue line on the offensive side of the ice. Both Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang are having solid years. Karlsson comes in with seven goals and 22 assists, good for 29 points this year. Meanwhile, Letang has three goals and 24 assists for 27 points this year.

The Penguins sit 26th in the NHL on the power play this year. They have a 14.3 percent success rate while scoring 19 power-play goals this year. On the penalty kill, the Penguins are tenth in the NHL with an 82.0 percent success rate.

Tristan Jarry is expected to be in goal today for the Penguins. He is 11-12-3 on the year with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. Last time out, he was solid. Jarry allowed just one goal on 20 shots coming in for a relief appearance. This would allow the Penguins to force overtime in the game, but he gave up the goal there and would take the overtime loss.

Why The Hurricanes Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Hurricanes sit eight in the NHL in goals per game, coming in with 3.46 per contest this year. They are led by Sebastian Aho, who leads the team in goals, points, and assists this year. He has 15 goals, 32 assists, and 47 total points. Aho has also been great on the power play, with four goals and 16 assists this year when a man up. Sitting tied for the team lead in goals and second in points this year is Seth Jarvis. Jarvis comes in with 15 goals and 16 assists on the year, good for 31 points. He has eight goals on the power play, which is the most on the team, while also having two assists.

Sitting just behind Jarvis in goals is Teuvo Teravainen. Teravainen has 14 goals, but just ten assists this year for his 24 points. Meanwhile, Michael Bunting has been great this year. He comes in with nine goals this year and 18 assists, good for 27 points. That is tied for third on the team with Andrei Svechnikov. Svechnikov comes in with 10 goals and 17 assists this year, good for 27 total points. Rounding out the top scorers is Stefan Noesen. Norsen comes in with 11 goals this year and 14 assists, good for 25 points on the year.

The Hurricanes are second in the NHL this year on the power play. They come in with a conversion rate of 28.8 percent and 40 power-play goals. Meanwhile, they are ninth in the NHL when a man is down this year, sitting with an 82.7 percent success rate.

The Hurricanes are expected to start Pyotr Kochetkov in goal for this one. He is 11-7-3 on the year with a 2.58 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. He left the game with the Ducks in the second period with an upper-body injury. Meanwhile, Kochetkov may be back for this one, but if he is not, it will be Antti Raanta or an AHL call-up. If it is Raanta, he is 8-5-2 on the year with a 3.27 goals-against average and a .862 save percentage.

Final Penguins-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes have been scoring well as of late. While they could be without their goalie in this one, Antti Raanta can be serviceable. The Penguins do not score very well and the Hurricanes are scoring very well as of late. Further, the Hurricanes are good at getting into solid scoring positions, and they have been moving the puck well. Even more, there are multiple lines of solid scoring options for the Hurricanes. That will be the difference in this one, as they take the win.

Final Penguins-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes ML (-154)