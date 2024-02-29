The Pittsburgh Penguins continue their west coast swing as they face the Seattle Kraken. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Penguins-Kraken prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Penguins come into the game sitting at 27-21-8 on the year, sitting sixth in the Metropolitan Division. They come into the game winners of five of their last ten games but have won three straight. Last time out, they faced the Vancouver Canucks. The Canucks scored twice in the first period, to take a 2-0 lead going into the second period. In the second, Rickard Rakell scored twice in the first ten minutes to tie the game, but J.T. Miller would score shorthanded to have the Canucks keep the lead going into the third. In the third, Lars Eller would tie the gasme and force overtime, where Erik Karlsson would put in the game-winner for the Penguins.
Meanwhile, the Kraken come into the game sitting at 25-22-11 on the year, in sixth in the Pacific Division. They have won four of theor last six, and just faced the Boston Bruins. David Pastrnak scored the first goal of the game in the first period, but in the second, Jordan Eberle tied it on the power play. Pastrnak struck again in the second period, to keep the lead for the Bruins heading int othe third. In the third, Vince Dunn and Oliver Bjorkstrand both scored to give the KRaken the lead, but Charlie Coyle tied the game with just 2:52 left to play. This would lead to over time and a shootout, where the Kraken would come out on top.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Penguins-Kraken Odds
Pittsburgh Penguins: +1.5 (-260)
Moneyline: -102
Seattle Kraken: -1.5 (+210
Moneyline: -118
Over: 5.5 (-128)
Under: 5.5 (+104)
How to Watch Penguins vs. Kraken
Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT
TV: NHLPP/ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Penguins Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Penguins sit 20th in the NHL this year in scoring with 3.00 goals per game. Sidney Crosby leads the way this year in goals and points. He comes into the game with 32 goals on the year, plus 30 assists, for a total of 62 points. He has been solid on the power play as well, with eight goals and eight assists. Meanwhile, Jake Guentzel comes in second on the team in points while sitting tied for second on the team in assists. He enters the game with 22 goals and 30 assists, for a total of 52 points. Further, he also has four goals and nine assists on the power play.
Rounding out the top-scoring forwards is Evgeni Malkin. Malkin has 16 goals this year with 29 assists, giving him 45 total points. He has scored three of those goals and ten assists on the power play. Still, the Penguins get a lot of help from the blue line on offense. Erik Karlsson comes in with eight goals and 35 assists this year while having two goals and 13 assists on the power play. Kris Letang has scored seven times this year, but has 30 assists, making him fifth on the team in points. He has not had the same level of success on the power play though, with just three assists this year.
The Penguins power play has struggled this year. They have a 14.8 percent conversion rate, which ranks them 28th in the NHL on the season. They have been solid on the penalty kill though, with an 82.1 percent success rate, eighth in the NHL.
Tristan Jarry is scheduled to be in goal once again for the Penguins in this one. He comes into the game at 17-17-4 with a 2.57 goals against asverage and a .912 save percentage. While all three of those marks are top 15 in the NHL, he leads the NHL in shutouts with six of them. Jarry rebounded from a bad starts last time out. Last Sunday against the Flyers he gave up six goals on just 21 shots, but still got the win. Last time out, it was just three goals on 35 shots in another winning effort.
Why The Kraken Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Kraken sit 28th in the NHL this year in goals per game, scoring just 2.76 goals per game this year. Leading the team in goals and points this year is Jared McCann. McCann comes in with 25 goals on the year and has added 21 assists, giving him 46 points. He has been solid on the power play, with nine goals and seven assists on the year. Joining him in putting up points is Oliver Bjorkstrand. He comes into the game with 14 goals and 28 assists, good for third on the team with 42 total points. He also has six goals and 12 assists on the power play this year.
Meanwhile, the Kraken get some help on the offensive side of the ice from the blue line. Vince Dunn is second on the team in points and leads the team in assists. He comes into the game with 11 goals and 32 assists on the year, good for 43 total points. Further, he has four goals and 11 assists on the power play. Rounding out the top-scoring options for the Kraken are Eeli Tolvanen and Jordan Eberle. Eberle has 14 goals and 21 assits, good for 35 points, while Tolvanen has 14 goals and 17 assits, good for 31 points.
The Kraken is a middle-of-the-pack power-play team, sitting 17th in the NHL with a 20.9 percent success rate this year. Meanwhile, they are 20th in the NHL on the penalty kill, coming in with a 78.5 percent success rate this year.
Joey Daccord is expcted to be in the goal tonight for the Kraken. He is 16-12-10 on the year with a 2.45 goals against average and a .919 save percetnage. Both of those marks are top ten in the NHL. Still, he is coming off his worst appearance of the year, and the first time in his career he was pulled from a game. Last time out he gave up four goals on just 13 shots, taking the loss to the Wild while playing just 22:09.
Final Penguins-Kraken Prediction & Pick
Not only have the Penguins won three straight, they have won two of those on the road. They have been scoring well recently, scoring over three goals per game on the road as of late. The Kraken are also struggling some, giving up a ton of goals as of late. While Joey Daccord has been solid this year, he has struggled in his last few starts. Further, the special teams play as of late for the two teams favors the Penguins as well. They will get the road win in this one.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Penguins-Kraken Prediction & Pick: Penguins ML (-102)