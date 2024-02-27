Jordan Eberle is having another solid campaign with the Seattle Kraken in 2023-24, but as the team's postseason hopes continue to fade, he could be a prime trade candidate ahead of the Mar. 8 deadline.
Despite an impressive 4-3 shootout win over the Boston Bruins on Monday night, the Kraken remain five points back of a playoff berth in the Western Conference. The squad has been mired in a .500 stretch through most of February, which won't be nearly enough to get them into the dance.
Still, there is a chance that Seattle goes on a run and gets back in, as they did in 2022-23. And if that's to happen, Eberle figures to be at the forefront of it. Through 53 contests, Eberle is up to 13 goals and 34 points, good enough for fourth on the roster. The 33-year-old is in the final season of a five-year, $27.5 million contract, which includes a 16 team no-trade list.
As he continues to produce this year, the front office would rather sign him to an extension, instead of moving him either at the deadline or over the summer. At least according to The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta.
“My understanding is the Kraken would like to re-sign him. They have had conversations with his agent Craig Oster over at Newport; so far, nothing really to report,” the hockey insider speculated. “There hasn’t been much progress there, but they’re going to continue those conversations later this week as other teams poke around, as well, to see what the price tag may be.”
Jordan Eberle just one of a plethora of trade chips on Kraken roster
Besides Eberle, Kraken general manager Ron Francis has also been taking calls on multiple other players, per Pagnotta.
“Seattle GM Ron Francis is evaluating his team and entertaining calls for the likes of Eberle, centre Alex Wennberg, defenceman Justin Schultz and winger Tomas Tatar, among others.”
If Jordan Eberle and Seattle can't agree to a new pact, the Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Los Angeles Kings could all look to bring the former World Junior Hockey Championship legend into the fold.
It'll be interesting to see if the Kraken can channel Monday's victory into a hot stretch of play before the deadline — potentially keeping a few trade chips in Seattle in the process.