James Franklin provided an update on Chop Robinson and Amin Vanover ahead of Penn State's loaded football matchup against Michigan.

The Penn State football program prepares for one of its toughest challenges of the 2023-24 season. The ninth-ranked Nittany Lions will take on the second-ranked Michigan Wolverines in a loaded Big 10 matchup. Head coach James Franklin gave an optimistic update on DEs Chop Robinson and Amin Vanover ahead of Saturday's game.

James Franklin hopes his injured DEs can play against Michigan

Franklin said the team is hopeful to have Chop Robinson and Amin Vanover ready to play against the Wolverines, per Audrey Synder. Penn State has the second-best defense in the country, so the two DEs are vital to the team's game plan.

The Nittany Lions come off a monstrous performance against the Maryland Terrapins. Penn State won the game 51-15. Drew Allar went off and threw for 240 yards and four touchdowns. In addition, the Nittany Lions defense held to its reputation after forcing two fumbles and catching two interceptions.

Of course, Penn State's defensive unit will have a run for its money on Saturday. The Michigan defense is ranked first in the country. Their play on that side of the ball is part of the reason they have dominated college football. Penn State must find a way to score in the matchup.

The last time the Nittany Lions faced a top-ten opponent, they could not get their running game going. Penn State lost to Ohio State in a game where they only totaled 49 rushing yards. If the team can find a way to gain momentum on the ground, they have a chance to steal the win from the Wolverines.