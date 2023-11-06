The Penn State football team takes on Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines in a huge top-10 Big Ten showdown. The Nittany Lions have home-field advantage, and this game could decide which of these teams goes to the Big Ten title game.

With all of the smoke surrounding Jim Harbaugh and the sign-stealing scandal amid the dismissal of Connor Stalions, James Franklin made sure to sidestep those questions in his press conference on Monday, per Audrey Snyder of The Athletic.

“I know these questions are going to come this week. I'm all focused on the things that we can control. We always have to have a plan, in terms of what we do, and how we communicate to our players.”

Franklin spoke on the situation previously without actually naming the Wolverines, but it was clearly a comment on the Michigan football team and everything that has been going on lately.

But, as Franklin said, he is going to control what he can control.

RECOMMENDED
Penn State, Maryland
Penn State-Maryland prediction, odds, pick, how to watch College Football Week 10 game

RB Hayek ·

cG9zdDoyNTA0ODk2-thumbnail
Michigan football: Fans should be ecstatic after first CFP rankings

Shane Shoemaker ·

Penn State football, Indiana football, Nittany Lions, Dvon Ellies, James Franklin, Dvon Ellies in Penn State uni with Penn State football stadium in the background
Penn State football's Dvon Ellies shares thoughts on team's struggles against Indiana

Scotty White ·

The good news is that the Penn State football team has home-field advantage this time, and they have just one loss all season long, against Ohio State on the road. With Michigan's drama getting more and more complicated every day, nobody knows if there will be punishment handed down or not.

But, if not, the Wolverines are a College Football Playoff favorite, but the winner of this game will likely earn a trip to the Big Ten title game. There is a lot on the line, but Franklin doesn't sound the least bit worried about the sign-stealing situation going on.