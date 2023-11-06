Penn State football HC James Franklin doesn't get into talks about Michigan's sign-stealing scandal ahead of huge matchup.

The Penn State football team takes on Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines in a huge top-10 Big Ten showdown. The Nittany Lions have home-field advantage, and this game could decide which of these teams goes to the Big Ten title game.

With all of the smoke surrounding Jim Harbaugh and the sign-stealing scandal amid the dismissal of Connor Stalions, James Franklin made sure to sidestep those questions in his press conference on Monday, per Audrey Snyder of The Athletic.

“I know these questions are going to come this week. I'm all focused on the things that we can control. We always have to have a plan, in terms of what we do, and how we communicate to our players.”

James Franklin mum on Michigan and signal-gate. A few wks ago he outlined how they altered signals during the idle week pic.twitter.com/4R0u30pYnb — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) November 6, 2023

Franklin spoke on the situation previously without actually naming the Wolverines, but it was clearly a comment on the Michigan football team and everything that has been going on lately.

But, as Franklin said, he is going to control what he can control.

The good news is that the Penn State football team has home-field advantage this time, and they have just one loss all season long, against Ohio State on the road. With Michigan's drama getting more and more complicated every day, nobody knows if there will be punishment handed down or not.

But, if not, the Wolverines are a College Football Playoff favorite, but the winner of this game will likely earn a trip to the Big Ten title game. There is a lot on the line, but Franklin doesn't sound the least bit worried about the sign-stealing situation going on.