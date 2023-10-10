Shots fired! Penn State football head coach James Franklin raised some eyebrows for comments he made about the Michigan Wolverines during his press conference on Tuesday. Franklin was asked about the Nittany Lions scheduling “weaker” nonconference opponents.

The Penn State football coach used the question as an opportunity to take an unprovoked shot at Michigan football and Jim Harbaugh for their seemingly easy Big Ten schedule. Here's what Franklin had to say, per Joel Haas of The Daily Collegian.

“There's a team in this conference that's buying out a ton of game contracts to go in another direction.”

He added that “you gotta do whatever you possibly can to give yourself a chance to be undefeated.”

Franklin clearly feels that Michigan football, who has beat up on the likes of Rutgers and Nebraska and still has Big Ten games against Indiana, Michigan State, Purdue and Maryland, is fattening up its win column with some inferior conference opponents.

It's certainly a fair point from Franklin, but there's just one problem. Penn State football has feasted on lesser Big Ten opponents in Illinois and Northwestern, and still has games against the aforementioned Indiana and Rutgers.

Perhaps Franklin became a bit defensive when asked about his easy nonconference schedule, which looks, well, easy, considering the Nittany Lions are about to play host to a 1-6 Massachusetts team.

This back-and-forth between Franklin and Harbaugh- the Michigan football coach will definitely have a retort- will only make the November showdown between the Nittany Lions and the Wolverines that much more entertaining.