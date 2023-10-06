The Penn State football team is off to a 5-0 start and they are clicking on all cylinders to begin the year. The Nittany Lions won the Big Ten title back in 2016, and they have been trying to replicate that success ever since. With Michigan and Ohio State football in the Big Ten East, it's been tough to do, but many people believe that this could be the year that Penn State gets over the hump.

Through five games, this Penn State football team looks like one of the best in the entire country. They have a great defense, a punishing run game, but perhaps the key is quarterback play. Drew Allar is in his first season as the starting QB, and he has been terrific so far this year. Penn State strength coach Chuck Losey has taken notice, and he loves what he's seeing from his QB right now.

“With Drew coming in with such a young training age, he’s pretty much exploded in all areas,” Chuck Losey said according to an article from Basic Blues Nation. “He’s done an outstanding job getting his body weight up. He’s playing at 235 pounds right now, which increases his durability for us throughout the season. His power numbers, all the metrics in the weight room, are exponentially up from what they originally were.”

It sounds like Losey has done a great job at Penn State getting Allar to where he is now. Hard work in the weight room translates to success on the football field, and Allar is a work horse with lifting.

“Drew doesn’t shy away from any type of work,” Losey continued. “Regardless of the type of training we’re doing in here or out on the field. He wants to train heavy, he wants to train hard, he wants to train aggressive. And he lets me train him that way. And I love that. He doesn’t kick, he doesn’t buck. I love it. So, I’m super happy with Drew.”

Drew Allar is looking good in most areas of his game, but there's always something for a player to improve on. For him, it's his speed. If Allar can get that up and become more mobile, it will add another element to his game and the Nittany Lions' offense.

“Speed is another area that was a work in progress,” Losey said. “That’s an area we’re going to really dial in, and continue to dial in on, for him.”

Penn State football is on a bye week this week, and they have just one tuneup game against UMass before they hit the road for the big one against Ohio State in a couple of weeks. We'll see if Allar can will his team to a big victory in that one.