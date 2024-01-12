It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with a Penn State vs. Purdue prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

It won't be an easy Saturday for Penn State as they visit Purdue, one of the top teams in the country. Purdue has won seven consecutive games against Penn State, but the spread numbers may give bettors a reason to take a second look. It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with a Penn State-Purdue prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

There aren't many easy games left for Penn State as they take on the Big Ten conference schedule. They have been the underdog in all their conference games this season but have managed two outright wins against Ohio State and Michigan. The two upset wins are surprising, considering they are 4-6 over their last ten games and have the same record against the spread. Is it that Penn State gets up for games against good teams, or did they take on Michigan and Ohio State when they were at their lowest?

Purdue looked like an unbeatable team before losing by 16 points to Nebraska on Tuesday night. It was their second road Big Ten loss of the season after losing to Northwestern in December. Purdue started the season on a seven-game winning streak before losing to Northwestern. They then rallied off another seven wins before losing to Nebraska on Tuesday. So, you may want to consider Indiana's moneyline on February 10th when they visit Purdue seven games from now. Zach Edey is still wreaking havoc on the Big Ten, averaging 21.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Penn State-Purdue Odds

Penn State: +20.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1600

Purdue: -20.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -4500

Over: 155.5 (-110)

Under: 155.5 (-110)

How to Watch Penn State vs. Purdue

Time: 2:15 PM ET/11:15 AM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Why Penn State Will Cover The Spread

Let's go back to the question that we asked in the introduction. “Is it that Penn State gets up for games against good teams, or did they take on Michigan and Ohio State when they were at their lowest?” It's possible that either of these questions could fit in this matchup. Both upset wins for Penn State were at home, so taking on Purdue on the road won't be easy. However, adding Purdue to the list of Big Ten giants they've conquered would be a huge accomplishment. Michigan and Ohio State aren't the contending teams of old, so Penn State took advantage of their rough spot.

It's hard to say that Purdue is in a rough spot when they are 14-2, but they were blown out by Nebraska as 7.5-point favorites in their last game and squeaked out a five-point win over Illinois as 10.5-point favorites. Purdue may be asking questions about themselves after the loss to Nebraska, and it's a good time for Penn State to strike.

Why Purdue Will Cover The Spread

Purdue's offense is clicking on all cylinders, ranking 19th in scoring in the nation. Penn State's defense has been an issue, ranking 198th in the country, allowing 72.2 points per game. They have poor interior defense, which won't bode well against Zach Edey. Penn State's ability to pull off upsets gives some cause for concern, but Purdue isn't happy with their play over the last two games and will take this opportunity to get back on track at home. Penn State's defense will offer little resistance to a motivated Purdue team, and if they get out to an extended lead on their home court, Penn State won't have much fight in them.

Purdue is one of the best rebounding teams in the country, while Penn State is one of the worst. Purdue shoots at high efficiency, but any second-chance opportunities will be swallowed up by Edey and the rest of the frontcourt. Penn State ranks 263rd in the nation in field goal percentage, so expect Purdue to dominate the defensive boards and have an opportunity to run away with this game. One last reason to back Purdue is their ability to get to the free-throw line. They shoot the 26th-most free throws per game in Division I, while Penn State allows the 199th-most. Purdue will dominate the interior game and also chip in from deep with their 12th-best three-point percentage shooting.

Final Penn State-Purdue Prediction & Pick

There isn't much that will slow down the Boilermakers in this matchup. They have the motivation to bounce back and a decided advantage in offense and rebounding. Penn State will allow them to dominate the boards and get to the free-throw line. Back Purdue to cover the spread at home and show why they should still be the top-ranked team in the country.

