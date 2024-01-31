It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with a Penn State vs. Rutgers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Penn State has hit a losing skid since entering Big Ten play, losing five of their seven games. They looked to be turning it around when they beat Wisconsin, but two consecutive losses to Ohio State and Minnesota have brought them back down to earth. Much of their woes have come on the road, losing by 31 to Michigan State, 17 to Purdue, and 13 to Ohio State. The Nittany Lions can keep it close and grab some wins at home, but it'll be a difficult night in Piscataway.

Rutgers is in the middle of similar issues, losing five of their last seven Big Ten games. Their only wins have come at home as favorites against Indiana and Nebraska. Their most recent loss came at the hands of Purdue, but the Scarlet Knights were able to cover, losing by just eight points.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Penn State-Rutgers Odds

Penn State: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +220

Rutgers: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch Penn State vs. Rutgers

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Penn State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Rutgers' defense is scary for any team, but their fundamentals are lacking. The team shoots 38.9% from the floor, ranking them 345th in Division I. The Scarlet Knights score 67.9 points per game, which also ranks 318th. They rank 349th in rebounding and 334th in free-throw percentage. All these statistics are a culmination of a season-long disappointment for fans. Rutgers is wasting one of the best defensive units in the nation with poor shot-making and attention to detail.

Penn State's defense isn't great, but they don't need to be to shut down Rutgers. The Penn State offense has enough firepower to convert, averaging 76.2 points per game. Penn State won't shoot the lights out, but they play a more up-tempo pace that can keep this game close. Their free-throw shooting is above average, and they rebound much better than Rutgers.

Why Rutgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Rutgers doesn't have much going for them at the offensive end. The frustrating thing for the Scarlet Knights fans in New Jersey is that their defense performs at an elite level. They rank 58th in the nation, allowing just 66.6 points per game. They allow their opponents to shoot just 40.2% from the floor, good enough for 36th.

Rutgers will be happy to know that Penn State's defense isn't much better, and their offense isn't elite. Rutgers' defense is good enough to stop Penn State, but backing Rutgers is backing their dreadful offense.

Final Penn State-Rutgers Prediction & Pick

Rutgers has dominated the head-to-head matchup between these teams, winning three consecutive games. Neither team is having a season to remember in the Big Ten, sitting 12th and 13th in the standings. Both teams are having seasons to forget on offense, ranking outside of the upper levels of Division I. The Rutgers defense is the lone bright spot between these two teams, especially at home, allowing just 66.6 points per game. These teams also have a history of low-scoring games, with ten straight head-to-head matchups going under the total. The last four games haven't been close, with the teams failing to combine for more than 120 points. With the state of both offenses, this is another game that is likely to go under the total.

Final Penn State-Rutgers Prediction & Pick: Under 143.5 (-110)