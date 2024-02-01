The Percy Jackson and the Olympians cast hit up Disney World.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians‘ stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri went to Disney World. The trio fulfilled Annabeth's quest in the finale of the Disney+ series.

Disney World fun

In a new video shared on the official Percy Jackson accounts, the leading trio hit up Disney World. Scobell, Jeffries, and Simhadri begin by going on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run decked out in Jedi robes. Scobell and Simhadri begin quoting Star Wars before Jeffries intervenes by saying, “Hey guys.”

Their next stop is at Toy Story Land in Hollywood Studios. It's a reunion for Scobell and Buzz Lightyear, who met when the former was just two-years-old.

They then hit up their own Percy Jackson exhibit. Their costumes from the series are shown on display. After a brief stretch break, they go on the Kilimanjaro Safaris at Animal Kingdom. Simhadri takes the bull by the horns and hosts a safari tour of sorts.

It's then Scobell's “time to shine,” as they head to Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana. Scobell attempts to channel his Poseidon powers at the exhibit. It's Simhadri, though, who figures it out first. Their last stop is Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. They were especially excited for this ride.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is the latest adaptation of Rick Riordan's series. Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffires, and Aryan Simhadri star as Percy, Annabeth, and Grover, respectively. The first season adapts the inaugural book in the series, The Lightning Thief across its eight episodes.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is on Disney+ now.