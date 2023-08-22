Jon Rahm covered several topics on Tuesday during his pre-tournament presser ahead of this week's season-ending Tour Championship, one of which was the uptick in patrons trying to distract players for gambling purposes.

Per ESPN, the PGA Tour maintains it hasn't seen an increase in such practices. President Tyler Dennis, however, did confirm that a spectator was kicked out of this past Saturday's third round of the BMW Championship for allegedly attempting to distract Max Homa as he putted on the 17th green at Olympia Fields.

Homa, who was in contention for much of the second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs before ultimately tying for fifth, later stated the patron had bet three dollars that he would miss the five-footer, which Homa made.

The world's seventh-ranked player says “it just sucks when it's incredibly intentional,” and while that may not always be the case, Jon Rahm told reporters that he and his fellow PGA Tour players can hear spectators making bets during “every single round” they play.

“That happens way more often than you guys may hear. I mean, it's very, very present. In golf, spectators are very close, and even if they're not directly talking to you, they're close enough to where if they say to their buddy, ‘I bet you 10 bucks he's going to miss it,' you hear it,” Rahm said.

Jon Rahm, who starts the Tour Championship four strokes back of top-seeded Scottie Scheffler in the No. 4 position, did go on to say that fans “are pretty good for the most part,” but that it would be difficult for the PGA Tour “to somehow control 50,000 people.”