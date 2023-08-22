At long last, one of the wildest seasons in PGA Tour history will come to a close this Sunday as the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings will vie for a whopping $75 million in total prize money at famed East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

As it's been since 2019, the Tour Championship will be contested using the staggered-stroke format. For those unfamiliar with the practice, the player sitting atop the FedEx Cup standings following the first two PGA Tour postseason events, which this year is world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, begins the tournament at 10-under.

The No. 2 player in the standings begins at 8-under, the No. 3 player begins at 7-under, the No. 4 player begins at 6-under, and the No. 5 player begins at 5-under. Those in the 6-10 slots begin the week at 4-under, players 11-15 start at 3-under, players 16-20 begin at 2-under, players 21-25 start at 1-under, and players 26-30 start as they normally would during a given PGA Tour week at even par.

At the conclusion of the Tour Championship, the player with the lowest score in relation to par, not necessarily the player who shoots the lowest 72-hole score, takes home $18 million and receives a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour. And it's not as if the last-place finisher goes home with nothing, as the man who sits in the No. 30 spot after 72 holes still collects a $500,000 paycheck.

Since this staggered-stroke format was introduced, the top seed has won the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup title two of four times, those being Dustin Johnson in 2020 and Patrick Cantlay in 2021. The other two times, Rory McIlroy took the title in come-from-behind fashion.

Here's how the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings following the BMW Championship will begin the 2023 edition of the Tour Championship at East Lake.

FedEx Cup StandingPlayerStarting Score
1Scottie Scheffler-10
2Viktor Hovland-8
3Rory McIlroy-7
4Jon Rahm-6
5Lucas Glover-5
6Max Homa-4
7Patrick Cantlay-4
8Brian Harman-4
9Wyndham Clark-4
10Matt Fitzpatrick-4
11Tommy Fleetwood-3
12Russell Henley-3
13Keegan Bradley-3
14Rickie Fowler-3
15Xander Schauffele-3
16Tom Kim-2
17Sungjae Im-2
18Tony Finau-2
19Corey Conners-2
20Si Woo Kim-2
21Taylor Moore-1
22Nick Taylor-1
23Adam Schenk-1
24Collin Morikawa-1
25Jason Day-1
26Sam BurnsE
27Emiliano GrilloE
28Tyrrell HattonE
29Jordan SpiethE
30Sepp StrakaE

 