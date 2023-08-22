At long last, one of the wildest seasons in PGA Tour history will come to a close this Sunday as the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings will vie for a whopping $75 million in total prize money at famed East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

As it's been since 2019, the Tour Championship will be contested using the staggered-stroke format. For those unfamiliar with the practice, the player sitting atop the FedEx Cup standings following the first two PGA Tour postseason events, which this year is world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, begins the tournament at 10-under.

The No. 2 player in the standings begins at 8-under, the No. 3 player begins at 7-under, the No. 4 player begins at 6-under, and the No. 5 player begins at 5-under. Those in the 6-10 slots begin the week at 4-under, players 11-15 start at 3-under, players 16-20 begin at 2-under, players 21-25 start at 1-under, and players 26-30 start as they normally would during a given PGA Tour week at even par.

At the conclusion of the Tour Championship, the player with the lowest score in relation to par, not necessarily the player who shoots the lowest 72-hole score, takes home $18 million and receives a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour. And it's not as if the last-place finisher goes home with nothing, as the man who sits in the No. 30 spot after 72 holes still collects a $500,000 paycheck.

Easy enough, right?

Since this staggered-stroke format was introduced, the top seed has won the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup title two of four times, those being Dustin Johnson in 2020 and Patrick Cantlay in 2021. The other two times, Rory McIlroy took the title in come-from-behind fashion.

Here's how the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings following the BMW Championship will begin the 2023 edition of the Tour Championship at East Lake.