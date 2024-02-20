The PGA pro was facing two lawsuits related to alleged breach of contract.

PGA Tour pro Tony Finau was facing two separate lawsuits but the Utah Court of Appeals ruled last Thursday to affirm the dismissal of one of them.

Finau, the defending champion at the Mexico Open at Vidanta – this week’s PGA Tour stop – was sued, along with his father Kelepi and brother Gipper, by David Hunter in 2021 for breach of contract. Hunter says he is owed money after investing in the Finau Corporation That corporation was created in 2007 and dissolved in 2009.

Finau, a six-time winner on the PGA Tour who has made more than $38 million in on-course winnings, won his first event in 2015. The TV station Fox 13 News reported that a judge in Provo, Utah’s 4th District Court ruled on the grounds that the statute of limitations for a breach-of-contract claim had run out by the time the suit was filed.

Meanwhile, another lawsuit filed by Molonai Hola against Tony Finau will proceed, with a jury trial being set for October 2024.

Hola’s suit alleges non-repayment of loans and other work and services provided to Finau and his family from 2006 to 2009, claiming “financial assistance alone totaled approximately six hundred thousand dollars,” according to the original complaint. It specifically says that Hola made mortgage payments on a home in Salt Lake City, paid for medical insurance and medical bills, paid golf-related travel expenses for the brothers, including tournament fees and for caddies and equipment, and for golf apparel.”

An earlier claim from Hola alleging breach of contract was thrown out. It stated that he was to receive 20 percent Finau’s earnings as a professional golfer.

In addition to his win last year at the Mexico Open, Finau recently won the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Sept. 2022.