Published November 16, 2022

By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 4 min read

After suffering their first defeat of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles now head to Lucas Oil Stadium to face the Indianapolis Colts. With that said, ahead of the Eagles-Colts game, we’ll be making our Eagles Week 11 predictions.

Playing at home in Week 10, the Eagles were no match to the Washington Commanders, losing 32-21. The team had four key turnovers, including a fumble in the fourth quarter in Washington territory.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis is having a rough 2022 season. The Colts are just 4-5-1 and have recently fired head coach Frank Reich. With Jeff Saturday in as interim head coach, they defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 25-20 on the road this past week.

Although the teams are in very distinct places, momentum could play a role on Sunday. Their most recent results could certainly bring some surprises to the field. With that being said, here are three Eagles Week 11 predictions as they face the Colts on Sunday.

3. Eagles force at least three turnovers

While the offense led by Jalen Hurts is getting headlines, Philadelphia’s defense deserves some praise as well. The Eagles have not allowed 20 or more points in six games, including two where the opponents failed to reach double digits.

Notably, alongside the Buffalo Bills, the Eagles are ranked first in the NFL with 13 interceptions. Also, they are in the top 10 in the league in forced fumbles with nine, recovering seven of them.

While Philadelphia’s defense is thriving, Indianapolis’ offense is struggling. The Colts have thrown 10 picks this season, tied for second-worst. Nine of those interceptions were on Matt Ryan’s passes. The veteran is tied for the second-most thrown picks this year. His early display even benched him for a game, only to return following the firing of Reich.

Based on how the Eagles are defending and the Colts’ problems on offense, the bold prediction is that Philadelphia will force at least three turnovers. Philly might intercept Ryan, but do not be surprised if they are aggressive and force fumbles from sacks or tackles for loss.

2. Jalen Hurts finishes with 300+ all-purpose yards, multiple touchdowns

One player from the Eagles that is surprising the NFL is Jalen Hurts. While most people expected him to improve in 2022, few thought he would turn into an MVP contender.

Leading the team to an 8-1 record, the quarterback has completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 14 against just three interceptions. Also, he is proving to be one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the league. Hurts has 94 carries for a total of 354 rushing yards. He is in the top five in the league with seven touchdowns on the ground, ahead of players such as Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey. He also leads all quarterbacks in that category.

Hurts will be facing an interesting Indianapolis defense. The Colts allow opponents to complete 67.8% of their pass attempts, ranking them in the bottom five. But on the ground, they are No. 15 as they allowed 1,107 rushing yards, better than teams such as the Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins and even the Eagles.

Still, Hurts’ elite display in 2022 should prevail against the Colts’ defense. He should continue his MVP-caliber campaign with a performance of at least 300 all-purpose yards and multiple touchdowns. If that is the case, Philadelphia will be in a great position to win the contest.

1. The Eagles bounce back, blow the Colts out

Even with what happened in their Week 10 game, the Eagles are clear favorites to win on Sunday. FanDuel currently has Philadelphia as the probable winner with a spread of -6.5.

So far this season, the Eagles have won four matchups by at least 10 points, including a 24-7 victory versus the Minnesota Vikings, who are also 8-1 this year.

On the other hand, Indianapolis failed to score 14 or more points in four opportunities. The Colts had a 26-3 defeat against the New England Patriots and a 24-0 shutout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. They also did not score a touchdown in three contests.

All things considered, this is the perfect chance for Philadelphia to bounce back from its first loss of the season on Monday. At end of the day, the Birds are still an 8-1 team playing versus a five-loss organization under an interim head coach. Hurts is an MVP-level quarterback playing his best professional season, plus the defense has been a game-changer.

The bold prediction is that Philadelphia won’t just win on Sunday, but it will blow out Indianapolis. Expect a strong first half and an even more impactful second. A double-digit win is likely, but a 20-point advantage is not out of the picture, especially for the 2022 Eagles with Hurts as their quarterback.