As the 2024 NFL Draft draws closer, the pressure to make a huge splash is building in war rooms everywhere. For those picking outside the top-10, the allure of some players might be too powerful to resist. The scintillating talent and production of Brock Bowers has executives thinking carefully about their first-round plans.
There are two franchises in particular that have their eyes on making a move to acquire the former Georgia star tight end. The Indianapolis Colts (No. 15 pick) and Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 17) have interest in possibly trading up for Bowers, according to NFL Draft insider Todd McShay.
While the first three selections are all expected to be quarterbacks, there is a ton of uncertainty and drama filling Detroit, Michigan. This latest update just adds to the hysteria. Both the Jaguars and Colts could use a high-quality playmaker like the two-time John Mackey Award winner (best TE in nation), so fans should be ready for some fireworks to erupt on Thursday night.
But will either squad be willing to part with the necessary assets to secure him?
Colts must give QB Anthony Richardson sufficient support
Although Indianapolis invested in an insurance policy in the form of reigning Comeback player of the Year Joe Flacco this offseason, the team is clearly committed to building around the 2023 No. 4 overall pick, Anthony Richardson. Their decision-making process at the draft must reflect that stance.
After inking Michael Pittman Jr. to a contract extension, general manager Chris Ballard may want to fortify the pass-catching group in the first round. Though, that will require him to jump up the board, potentially into the top-10. Brock Bowers is a tempting security blanket to add to the roster, one who could help Richardson continue to settle into the role of a full-time NFL starting quarterback.
His speed and athleticism has mesmerized fans and analysts, but accuracy remains a concern. Giving both Richardson and head coach Shane Steichen a weapon like Bowers to wield for the next several years could mitigate any offensive limitations. Actually, it can unlock the full capabilities of this intriguing unit, which also includes 2021 rushing leader Jonathan Taylor and second-year wideout Josh Downs.
Bowers, who missed two games after undergoing tightrope surgery for a high ankle sprain, tallied 56 receptions for 714 yards and six touchdowns in 2023. He helped Georgia capture two-straight national titles, absolutely carving up TCU last January, and earned First-Team All-American honors twice in his college career. The 21-year-old is arguably one of the most polished prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft class.
Defense is also a need for the Colts, however. They might deem it more practical to stay put at 15 and take an edge rusher like Dallas Turner or an impactful cornerback in Quinyon Mitchell.
Jaguars might be motivated to fill void left by Calvin Ridley
The 2024-25 campaign will undeniably be a pivotal one for the Jags. In order to feel comfortable about solidifying their marriage with up-and-down QB Trevor Lawrence, they could be looking to select an offensive cornerstone to grow alongside the 24-year-old. Based on McShay's report, general manager Trent Baalke appears to be enamored with Brock Bowers.
The 6-foot-3, 243-pound prospect has an excellent combination of speed, hands and route-running ability. He could have the opportunity to immediately showcase that balanced skill set in Jacksonville. With wide receiver Calvin Ridley signing with the Tennessee Titans in free agency, there is a big opening in the Jaguars' pass-catching attack.
Christian Kirk has proven himself to be a reliable contributor, and Zay Jones and Gabe Davis have each made strong impressions in their respective WR rooms in the past, but Bowers could be the linchpin to bring everything together. The importance of having a premium offensive talent is greater than ever before, especially in a competitive AFC South.
The division is well-stocked with game-changers who can help their teams clinch a postseason berth. The Jaguars missed out on the playoffs last season following their stunning collapse, as the Colts and Houston Texans competed for the crown that seemed to be Jacksonville's for the taking. The path to prosperity figures to be even more grueling this year.
Acquiring Bowers in the 2024 NFL Draft might make that trail much easier to navigate. Judging by the chatter, multiple teams acknowledge that distinct possibility. Fans will be intrigued to see how this narrative, and many others, shake out in Detroit.