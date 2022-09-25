3 Philadelphia Eagles takeaways after Week 3 win vs. Commanders

The Philadelphia Eagles are on a roll.

After fending off the Detroit Lions in Week 1 and dominating the Minnesota Vikings in a commanding Week 2 win on Monday Night Football, Nick Sirianni and company turned their attention to the NFC East, where they would face off against the Washington Commanders just down I-95 in Landover, Maryland.

Would Ron Rivera’s squad be able to dissect Philly’s new schematic tweaks and expose the Eagles as a fake contender? Or would Sirianni, Jalen Hurts, and company keep the undefeated streak alive and play like they did against Minnesota?

Fortunately for fans in the City of Brotherly Love, the Eagles left little doubt as to their abilities in Week 3, as, for the third week in a row, they scored 24 points in the first half and once again finished out the game with a double-digit victory. The offense looked great, the defense looked even better, and in the end, FedEx Field was bumping like a home game as a surprisingly high number of Philly fans made the trip to root on their favorite team and protect Hurts from faulty bleacher railings.

3 takeaways from the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 3 win over Washington

3. Philadelphia called a clean game

For the second week in a row, the Eagles called a clean game pretty much across the board. The offense didn’t make any risky calls that blew up in their collective faces, Jonathan Gannon’s defense kept the Commanders’ offense out of the endzone until the fourth quarter, and other than a pair of mental errors on special teams, with Jordan Davis blowing up a would-be kick and Britain Covey muffing a punt, the Eagles schemed up a gameplan to defeat Washington and were able to do just that.

2. Carson Wentz throws a sack party

The Eagles’ pass rush was absolutely relentless in Week 3, sacking Wentz six times in the first half and nine times in the game overall. The former Eagles quarterback fumbled the ball two times, lost it once, and picked up just 22 yards on the ground on three rushing attempts.

But hey, at least Wentz picked up a ton of yards through the air, right? Wentz threw for 650 combined yards over the first two games of the season and has just a 7-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio through 87 passing attempts.

Nope, Wentz threw for just 24 passing yards in the first half, 211 as a whole, and finished out the game with arguably the worst stat line of his career when the sacks and fumbles were factored into the equation.

And the best part? Philly gets to run it back again against Wentz and the Commanders on November 14th, when the City of Brotherly Love will host Washington at Lincoln Financial Field.

1. DeVonta Smith went crazy

After notoriously being shut out in Week 1, failing to log a catch versus four targets, Smith went absolutely crazy, catching a career-high 156 yards in the first half of the game and finishing out the contest with 169 as a whole.

Smith caught a deep ball down the right side of the field – which should have been overturned on a challenge but thankfully wasn’t – caught a 13-yarder in the third to set a new career-high in receiving yards, and even connected on a contested 50-50 ball at the end of the half that set up a touchdown throw to himself in the left corner of the endzone. May Week 3 forever be remembered as the “DeVonta Smith game.”