3 bold Phillies predictions for World Series vs. Astros

The Philadelphia Phillies are headed to the MLB World Series! The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves dominated National League East headlines all season long. Meanwhile, Philadelphia snuck into the playoffs as the final NL Wild Card team. Nevertheless, Philadelphia outlasted Atlanta, New York, and the rest of the NL. However, they will now have to face the extremely talented Houston Astros in the Fall Classic.

The Phillies enter the World Series fresh off of an impressive NLCS performance. The bats carried them to victory while the pitching fared well for the most part. But they will need to play an almost perfect brand of baseball if they want to upset Houston.

Let’s take a look at 3 bold predictions for the Phillies in the World Series.

3. Phillies’ pitching steps up

The Phillies cannot rely purely on offense like they have so far in the playoffs. It goes without saying, but having a deep lineup is beneficial. But the Astros were arguably the best pitching team in baseball this season. They are not going to allow the Phillies to win by offense alone.

Fortunately for Philadelphia, their pitching staff might just have what it takes to give them a shot.

Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola will be rested following the layoff between the NLCS and World Series. As a result, both will be able to throw at least twice if necessary. Wheeler, the projected Game 1 starter, may even be able to throw 3 times if absolutely needed.

Philadelphia’s bullpen isn’t the best in baseball but it should perform fairly well against Houston. The Phillies pitching will provide them with an opportunity to upset the Astros.

2. Bryce Harper stays hot for Phillies

It seems as if the entire Phillies lineup has been on a roll all offseason. Kyle Schwarber, JT Realmuto, and Rhys Hoskins have all clubbed the ball all over the yard.

But the Astros’ pitching staff is going to give the Phillies a major challenge in the World Series.

Bryce Harper isn’t going to back down. He tends to be streaky at times, but Harper is the best player in baseball when he’s going right.

Fresh off of an NLCS MVP award, Harper is red hot entering the series. It was Bryce Harper’s go-ahead home run in the 8th inning of Game 5 that ultimately propelled the Phillies to an NLCS victory. And he likely has more clutch hits in store.

1. The Phillies force 7 games

The Phillies are the underdogs in the World Series. Almost everybody in the MLB world is picking the Astros to win it all. However, Philadelphia is not going to go down without a fight. They are rolling right now and feature the talent to pull off an upset.

The Phillies are going to make this a competitive series. The Astros have steamrolled their way to the World Series, wining 7 straight games against the Mariners and Yankees to book their Fall Classic ticket.

With Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, and Bryce Harper leading the charge, nothing will come easy for Houston in what projects to be a thrilling series. Winning it all will prove to be quite the challenge for both teams.

But the Astros are going to face their first real adversity of the postseason against this scorching hot Phillies ball club.