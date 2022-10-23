Bryce Harper’s immediate reaction to clutch homer to advance Phillies to World Series

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper couldn’t have picked a better time to get a homer, as his clutch hit in the eighth inning gave them the lead and the eventual MLB playoffs win against NLCS rivals San Diego Padres. Now, they are heading to the World Series.

Speaking to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports after his two-run homer proved to be the winner for the Phillies in Game 5, Harper shared his thought process before and after the hit. The 30-year-old admitted that seeing a lot of pitches in the game has helped him, and all he had to do was wait for the best pitch and go all out with his swing.

That patience worked, of course, with the Phillies jumping to a 4-3 lead after the Padres got the advantage following a two-run seventh inning.

Following his hit, Harper admitted that he was excited to get back to the dugout to join his teammates in their bid to close things out.

It was undoubtedly a crucial moment for the Phillies, especially since they were on the verge of defeat. Had they lost the MLB playoffs contest, they’ll be heading to San Diego where the Padres would have a chance to tie things up.

Bryce Harper talks with @Ken_Rosenthal after his go ahead home run in the bottom of the 8th inning 📺: FS1 and the FOX Sports App pic.twitter.com/aFEgH61oMp — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 23, 2022

Despite years of MLB playoffs disappointment with the Washington Nationals, Bryce Harper is certainly proving now that he is ready to take over and deliver a World Series title to Philadelphia.

It remains to be seen if he can keep up his hot batting streak, but there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about that.