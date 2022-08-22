Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Seranthony Dominguez has landed on the IL, but it doesn’t seem his injury is serious.

Dominguez has been placed on the 15-day injured list because of triceps soreness. While such issue can lead to more concerning problems long-term, the Phillies appear confident that the right-hander won’t need to sit out for long.

On a more positive note, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reported Monday that an MRI on Dominguez’s arm revealed no structural damage to his injured right arm. While he won’t be throwing for the next five days, there is optimism that he could return as early as September 2.

Seranthony Dominguez has no structural damage to his right arm, according to an MRI exam. He will not throw for five days. He is hopeful he could return as early as Sept. 2, but much needs to happen before now and then. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) August 22, 2022

Of course nothing is certain yet and the Phillies will be hoping there won’t be any setback in Seranthony Dominguez’s recovery from injury. But for now, fans can rest easy knowing that there is no major concern surrounding their reliever.

Domingue is a key cog for the Phillies, as he has established himself as the team’s most effective reliever this 2022. In the 44 innings he has played so far, he has tallied a 1.64 ERA, all while not allowing any unearned runs and getting 54 strikeouts with just 13 unintentional walks.