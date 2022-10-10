Phillies make major Rob Thomson move after beating Cardinals to reach NLDS

The Philadelphia Phillies are still dancing as the NLDS approaches. After defeating the St. Louis Cardinals, they are moving on to the NLDS. Interim manager Rob Thomson was a key reason why, along with stars like Bryce Harper, Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler, the Phillies snapped their 11-year playoff drought.

Ahead of the Phillies’ NLDS bout with the Atlanta Braves, the organization made a move that every fan of the team had been hoping for. They made Thomson the official manager by signing him to a two-year contract extension.

The Phillies have signed manager Rob Thomson to a two-year contract for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski announced today. pic.twitter.com/fUyPgFIdgY — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 10, 2022

After Thomson pulled off a midseason turnaround that is rare across MLB history, making him the team’s official manager was the obvious call. The Phillies took on new energy after he took over for Joe Girardi. Additionally, he will become the first Canadian manager in a postseason series in 135 years.

The Phillies defeated the Cardinals, who defeated them the last time they were in the playoffs, in just two games. Thanks to a crazy Game 1 rally, they swept the NL Central champions. The Braves present a very strong opponent but Philadelphia has all the mojo. Even if it’s a quick loss, this season will be looked back on fondly as the start of the Rob Thomson era.