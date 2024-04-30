The Philadelphia Phillies continue their road trip when they take on the Los Angeles Angels as they look to pick up some ground on the Atlanta Braves in the National League East in this Wednesday afternoon matchup at Angel Stadium. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Angels prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Phillies continue their road trip in Los Angeles looking to gain some ground on the first-place Atlanta Braves in the NL East. It's a duel of offensive powerhouses – Bryce Harper and the Phillies' lineup face off against the power bat of Mike Trout. Pitching will be crucial, with Zack Wheeler looking to shut down the Angels for Philadelphia. The Angels answer with veteran Patrick Sandoval, hoping to contain the Phillies' bats. This clash has the potential to be an offensive slugfest, with momentum swings and big hits likely.
The Angels host the Philadelphia Phillies looking to turn things around. This clash has big-time implications as the Angels try to get themselves back on the winning track. On the mound, the Angels rely on Patrick Sandoval to keep the Phillies' bats quiet, while Philadelphia turns to veteran Zack Wheeler. Can the Angels' momentum carry them in this matchup, or will the Phillies' experience give them the edge? This one could be decided in the late innings.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Phillies-Angels Odds
Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (-108)
Moneyline: -180
Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-111)
Moneyline: +152
Over: 8 runs (-105)
Under: 8 runs (-115)
How to Watch Phillies vs. Angels
Time: 4:07 PM ET/1:07 PM PT
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, Fox Sports West, AFN, MLB Extra Innings
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win
Tomorrow's clash between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Angels might look like a potential shootout. However, the Phillies have a potent weapon primed to tilt the scales in their favor, ace pitcher Zack Wheeler.
Wheeler is the definition of consistency, posting a brilliant sub-2.00 ERA this season. His ability to locate his power fastball and mix in a devastating curveball has made him nearly unhittable. He's riding a wave of success, having not allowed a run in his last two starts. Facing an Angels team with hot-and-cold streaks, Wheeler's precision pitching could prove lethal.
The Angels counter with Patrick Sandoval, a lefty with decent stuff but a considerable drop-off compared to Wheeler's caliber. Sandoval can be prone to control issues, walking almost 4 batters per 9 innings. The Phillies' patient lineup feasts on those mistakes, setting the stage for big innings.
While the Angels boast a star in Mike Trout and a streaky offense, they lack the depth to match the Phillies' firepower consistently. Philadelphia's lineup featuring Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, and Kyle Schwarber can go deep at any moment. The Phillies are gunning for another World Series while the Angels are doing the complete opposite and the Phillies are poised to come away victorious in this Wednesday matchup.
Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win
Forget those fancy predictions favoring Zack Wheeler and the Phillies. A resurgence of grit and confidence fuels the Angels. And don't underestimate the power of playing at home beneath the California sun.
Patrick Sandoval isn't a household name, but he's been surprisingly effective, especially at Angel Stadium. His fastball-changeup combo might not be overpowering, but his ability to get groundballs creates havoc for lineups expecting extra-base hits. The Phillies tend to hit for power, which plays right into Sandoval's game plan.
While Wheeler carries the pedigree, he's not invincible. He's faced an easier schedule than Sandoval recently, and the Angels can be a pesky offensive lineup when feeling good. Look for them to jump on Zack Wheeler's mistakes early and test his composure.
The Angels' offense unfortunately will be without Mike Trout as it has been revealed that he has a torn meniscus and will miss time. It will be up to the supporting cast of Jo Adell, Taylor Ward, Logan O'Hoppe, and Brandon Drury to pick up the slack and provide the run support that Patrick Sandoval needs to get his second win of the season.
The Phillies are dangerous, but don't discount the “Cinderella Factor” in baseball. The Angels have been the underdogs all season, yet, recently they've proven they can hang with anyone. Sandoval might not get the headlines, but if he locates his pitches and the Angels generate some early runs, the pressure shifts dramatically to the Phillies. We might just be witnessing the start of an Angels upswing, and an upset victory over the Phillies would be a perfect exclamation point.
Final Phillies-Angels Prediction & Pick
The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to keep contending in the NL East and push toward the top of the division meanwhile, the Angels are looking to string together some wins to get momentum back on their side coming into this Wednesday matchup. Zack Wheeler is playing some of his best ball right now and seems impossible to get a read on and while the Angels have a potent lineup they are going to have a tough time handling the high heat from him. Ultimately, expect things to be relatively close in the early innings until this Phillies lineup starts to get to Sandoval and then pull away in the middle of the game having Wheeler pick up his third win.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Phillies-Angels Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Phillies (-180), Under 8 runs (-115)