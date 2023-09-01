The Pittsburgh Pirates head on the road to take on the St. Louis Cardinals in game one of a three-game series Friday night at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. So let's check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Pirates-Cardinals prediction and pick.

Pittsburgh (61-73) started off the season hot as they were at the top of the National League Central heading into the All Star Break. Since then they have been on a skid and are now second to last in the division and are virtually out of the running of making the playoffs this season. The Pirates will at least look towards finishing this season on high note when they head to St. Louis to take on the lowly Cardinals in a three-game series.

St. Louis (58-76) has been the biggest letdown of the 2023 season. They have the talent to challenge for one of the top spots heading into the playoffs but unfortunately, they have been an absolute dumpster fire and are now dead last in the National League Central. The Cardinals have a lot to think about this offseason but until then they will look to battle back against a divisional foe and end this season with some positivity when they host the Pirates in tonight's game.

Here are the Pirates-Cardinals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Cardinals Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: -108

St. Louis Cardinals: 108

Over: 8.5 (-112)

Under: 8.5 (-108)

How To Watch Pirates vs. Cardinals

TV: Bally Sports Midwest and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 8:15 PM ET/5:15 PM PT

Why The Pirates Will Win

With an 11-8 record and 4.01 ERA, Keller has been a reliable pitcher for the Pirates this season. His recent performance against the Chicago Cubs, where he threw eight scoreless innings, shows that he is in good form.

Keller has faced the Cardinals multiple times this season, giving him a good understanding of their lineup. This could give him an advantage on the mound and help him pitch more effectively.

While Hudson has a 5-1 record, his recent performances have been shaky. This could work in the Pirates' favor, as they look to build momentum after a recent loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Pirates have won four out of their last six games against the Cardinals. This could give them a psychological advantage and help them perform better on the field.

Why The Cardinals Will Win

With a 5-1 record, Hudson has been a reliable pitcher for the Cardinals this season. While his ERA and WHIP are not as impressive, his record shows that he has been able to get the job done.

While Keller has had some success against the Cardinals in the past, his overall record against them is not as impressive. This could work in the Cardinals' favor, as they look to build momentum after a recent victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

While the Pirates have shown some promise lately, they have struggled overall this season. This could work in the Cardinals' favor, as they look to build momentum and improve their record.

The Cardinals have won four out of their last six games against the Pirates. That could give the Cardinals a leg up in this matchup.

Final Pirates-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

The Pirates and Cardinals had lofty expectations coming into the start of this season. The Pirates got off to a roaring start in the first half of the season but then quickly fell apart but Mitch Keller was their most consistent starter who have helped them get off to that fast start. He takes the mound for the Pirates to help them at least end the season on a better note since they are out of the playoff hunt.

A lot of people thought the Cardinals could make that next step this season with the talent that they have on the mound and at the plate. They unfortunately were not able to live up to those expectations and ended up being one of the worst team in the entire major leagues which is something out of the norm for the St. Louis Cardinals franchise.

This is going to be a closely contested matchup throughout between these two division rivals but it's hard to not give the leg up to the Pirates right now especially with Mitch Keller on the mound who's been solid all season long for Pittsburgh. Ultimately, Mitch Keller comes out there and pitches a gem limiting the Cardinals offense and Pirates just doing enough to get the win while keeping this game under the total.

Final Pirates-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Pittsburgh Pirates (-108), Under 8.5 Runs (-108)