The Pittsburgh Pirates are on the road looking to complete the sweep against the Kansas City Royals. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Pirates-Royals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Pirates got a complete game shutout by Johan Oviedo in the first game of the series. In game two, the Pirates were lights out on the mound once again. Colin Selby was solid as the opener, and Luis Ortiz slammed the door with five innings of three-hit, one-run baseball. Ke'Bryan Hayes continued to rake this series as he finished game two with a home run, and two RBI. Llover Peguero was 3-4 during game two, including a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored.

As mentioned, the Royals were shut out in game one of the series. Game two of the series was not much better. They finished with six hits as a team, and two of their three runs were scored in the ninth inning. Freddy Fermin led the team with two hits, and two RBI while five other players had one hit. Cole Ragans did his part as he was electric on the mound. The left-hander threw seven scoreless innings, allowed three hits, and struck out nine in the loss. Carlos Hernandez was handed the loss as he gave up two hits, and a home run in his third of an inning.

Andre Jackson will get the start for the Pirates in the final game of the series. Angel Zerpa will take the ball for the Royals.

Here are the Pirates-Royals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Royals Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: -1.5 (+138)

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-166)

Over: 9.5 (-110)

Under: 9.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pirates vs. Royals

TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Kansas City

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

Jackson has made just two starts on the season, but he has been extended. He has also been much better since being acquired by the Pirates. In five appearances (two starts) for the Pirates, Jackson has accumulated 19 innings pitched. In those innings, Jackson has allowed 15 hits, struck out 20, walked five, and he has a 3.32 ERA. The Royals are not a strong offensive team, so the Pirates and Andre Jacksons should be able to keep them in check once again. If they do that, the Pirates will easily cover this spread.

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

The Royals need to pick up the pace offensively. After starting the month hot, Kansas City has gone quite and they have been struggling at the plate. Kansas City is hitting just .175 in the last six games played, but they are still hitting .260 in August. That shows just how good the Royals were to begin the month. The Royals are going to need to heat back up in this game if they want to cover the spread. Bobby Witt Jr, Salvador Perez, Freddy Fermin, and MJ Melendez are players the Royals count on to contribute. If they just two of them can do damage in this final game agaisnt the Pirates, the Royals will cover the spread.

Final Pirates-Royals Prediction & Pick

The Pirates have found a way to win and cover the spread in the first two games. It is hard to bet on the Pirates to do that again for a third straight game. However, that is exactly what I will be doing. I expect the Pirates to not only win this game, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Pirates-Royals Prediction & Pick: Pirates -1.5 (+138), Under 9.5 (-110)