The Pittsburgh Pirates will finish their three-game series against the Washington Nationals on Thursday at Nationals Park. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Pirates-Nationals prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Pirates will play the final game of their three-game series and the final game of their road trip before heading back to Pittsburgh for their home opener. Amazingly, they have gotten off to a hot start. The Pirates won and covered the spread in the first five games of the season, the first time they have started 5-0 since 1983.
The Nationals look to start winning games after starting the season 1-3. Therefore, they need to find a way to generate runs and prevent any as they face the Pirates in the finale of this three-game set.
The Pirates will go to Martin Perez on the mound for this one. He comes into the game with a 0-0 record and a 2.08 ERA. In his last outing, he pitched only 4 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run on six hits, striking out two, and walking three. It will be his first time facing the Nats.
The Nationals will turn to Josiah Gray. He enters this game with a record of 0-1 and a 15.75 ERA. Sadly, he struggled in his last outing, lasting just four innings while allowing seven earned runs on eight hits, striking out six, and walking two in a loss to the Cincinnati Reds. His biggest mistakes came on pitches that were too sweet to miss, with both going long for home runs.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Pirates-Nationals Odds
Pittsburgh Pirates: -1.5 (+125)
Moneyline: -126
Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-150)
Moneyline: +1108
Over: 8.5 (-122)
Under: 8.5 (+100)
How to Watch Pirates vs. Nationals
Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT
TV: Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Pirates have jumped out of the gate and would love to keep the momentum going. It is no coincidence that their red-hot offense is responsible for much of this. Now, they hope to batter the baseball even more.
Bryan Reynolds has excelled through the first five games, battering one home run and eight RBIs while scoring two runs. Therefore, look for him to continue to be a menace at the heart of the lineup and a difficult out for any opposing pitcher. Ke'Bryan Hayes has also started hot, hitting .391 with five RBIs and five runs over the first five games. Significantly, he is always a threat to drive anyone on while also sitting in front of the biggest threats.
Connor Joe has been a great leadoff hitter. When he is at the plate to start the game, he gives the Pirates a great chance to do some damage. Joe started the first five games of his season with a .348 batting average, five RBIs, and seven runs. Meanwhile, O'Neil Cruz began the first five games of his season with a .316 batting average with one home run, two RBIs, and five runs. But the lineup is winning games even though it is not driving in all its runners. Alarmingly, the Pirates left 15 runners on the basepaths on Monday during one of their wins.
The bullpen also must improve. There was another example on Monday when Roansy Contreras allowed two earned runs while Ryder Ryan allowed one. It took Aroldis Chapman coming into the game for the Pirates to shut the door down.
The Pirates will cover the spread if they can drive in the runners home. Then, they need a good outing from Perez to limit the strain on the bullpen.
Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Nats need to find ways to get on base and then drive them in. Unfortunately, they have been very inconsistent in doing this. The Nationals need their leadoff hitter to set the tone, and it starts with CJ Abrams.
Abrams has been largely inconsistent through his first four games, batting .267 with one home run, two RBIs, and scoring four runs. Ultimately, it is up to him to help get the Nats going and find ways to score some runs. Keibert Ruiz had 18 home runs and 67 RBIs last season. Currently, he already has one and will look to launch more. But the Nats have similar issues as the Pirates do. Therefore, they need to avoid leaving runners on the basepaths. The Nats left seven on Monday, 10 on Sunday, and 10 on Saturday.
The Nationals will cover the spread if they can generate some early scoring and build a lead. Then, they need Gray to bounce back.
Final Pirates-Nationals Prediction & Pick
The Pirates have done well to start the season. Will it last? That means to be seen. As for this game, they enter the game with a hot team looking to stay hot as they take on a Nationals team that is clearly rebuilding. The pitching matchup is about even. But if Gray struggles again, then the Pirates may take advantage and put this game out of reach. We are expecting the Pirates and Nationals to both score plenty of runs. That is why you should go with the over for this one.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Pirates-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Pittsburgh Pirates: -1.5 (+125)