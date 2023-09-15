Are the Detroit Pistons ready to take the leap into playoff contention during the 2023-24 season? Perhaps, especially if Cade Cunningham delivers on his preseason hype. The Pistons' hopes of improving will hinge on just how high Cunningham can ascend on the league's totem pole, as at his best, he might be capable of producing a 25-5-5 season to lead the nascent Pistons.

But Cunningham, at the end of the day, is just one man. He will still need a strong supporting cast to mount a strong playoff push, with the Pistons hoping for breakout campaigns from the likes of Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren and a stellar rookie season from Ausar Thompson.

If the Pistons end up being ahead of schedule, it may not be the worst idea in the world to put even more pieces that could grow alongside Cade Cunningham and company. They have all of their future first-round picks except one, so they will have the assets to swing a trade for a player they covet.

With that said, here are two trades the Pistons should end up pursuing if they find themselves in the thick of the playoff race in a few months' time.

We're going star-hunting in the Motor City

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Pistons trade away Marvin Bagley III, Joe Harris, Alec Burks, Killian Hayes and two first-round picks to the Chicago Bulls for Zach LaVine and Carlik Jones

It's necessary to mention that at this point in time, there's simply no way that the Bulls trade away Zach LaVine, and to the Pistons, of all teams. The Bulls, as daft as it might be, are still trying to recapture the magic of their 2021-22 season, which makes it likely for them to ride out their current core of LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic.

But with no major additions other than Jevon Carter, it's highly unlikely for the Bulls to be a surefire playoff team like they were two seasons ago. More likely than not, they'll find themselves in the play-in once more, twinkling their toes to the will they-won't they trade them dance approaching the February deadline. And if the Bulls end up being sellers, the Pistons, especially if they manage to find themselves in a favorable position, could immensely benefit with the potential addition of LaVine.

For starters, the Pistons posted the third-worst offense in the NBA last season. Even with projected improvements for Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey on that side of the ball, the Pistons will need a bonafide scoring option on the wing to elevate the team's scoring output. Zach LaVine will do just that for Monty Williams' side.

LaVine has blossomed into one of the most efficient three-level scoring weapons in the NBA. He ranks highly in multiple key offensive metrics, so he can help the Pistons a lot by relieving their youngsters of some scoring burden.

Zach LaVine’s reputation as an inefficient shot chucker is…incorrect. Highly efficient in nearly every aspect of scoring 47.4 Corner 3P%

41.6 C&S 3P%

67.2% Rim FG%—4.9 Unassisted FGA

1.38 Points Per Shot (85th percentile)

Etc… Not a perfect player, but inefficient he is not pic.twitter.com/NyLpl5BlUy — NBA University (@NBA_University) September 14, 2023

Cade Cunningham passes the eye test defensively, so it's not like the Pistons will have troubles configuring matchups should they add Zach LaVine. Cunningham stands at around 6'7, and his defensive instincts on the perimeter are top-notch, so he could definitely slide in and guard bigger wings especially as he continues to fill out his frame.

The bigger question is whether or not the package above is enough to convince the Bulls to trade away LaVine. The Pistons' trade offer above isn't exactly the most appealing, outside of the inclusion of two first-round picks. But that is not the worst option in the world for the Bulls, although teams such as the New York Knicks can outbid that offer.

We're literally going Hunting in the Motor City

Pistons acquire De'Andre Hunter from the Atlanta Hawks for Bojan Bogdanovic, two second-round picks

The Pistons reportedly showed interest in trading for Hawks 3 and D forward De'Andre Hunter during the offseason, but nothing has materialized thus far. With the addition of Zach LaVine in this hypothetical world, the Pistons must revisit their interest in Hunter to bolster their defense.

Hunter hasn't exactly carried over the promise he showed during the 2021-22 season on the offensive end. His game on that end of the floor has stagnated, as he has found himself with less and less offensive responsibility with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray dominating the controls. Given the Hawks' focus on winning now, perhaps they deem acquiring someone who flourishes more in an off-ball role, such as Bojan Bogdanovic, to be more helpful to the team than keeping Hunter in town.

De'Andre Hunter would then become a player for the Pistons who takes on the toughest perimeter matchups on a nightly basis, and he could provide a bit of off-the-dribble scoring as well if need be. Hunter is only 25, so he may yet justify the huge extension he signed with the Hawks in 2022.