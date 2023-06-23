The Atlanta Hawks have been ever-so-present in trade talks for the past few months or so. John Collins, in particular, has been the subject of trade rumors aplenty for what has seemed like the duration of his career. However, rumor has it that the entire Hawks roster apart from Trae Young may be available in the right deal — including Dejounte Murray.

In fact, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Hawks have been shopping around 3 and D forward De'Andre Hunter, having had trade talks with teams such as the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons. Moreover, the Hawks front office has remained busy dangling away Collins, as they reportedly revisited trade talks with the Utah Jazz that, once again, went nowhere.

The Hawks' interest in trading away Hunter is certainly interesting. Hunter is one of the team's best perimeter defenders. as he is a rare member of the Hawks roster who has the prototypical size and skillset for a 3 and D forward. Perhaps the Hawks are setting their sights towards acquiring the likes of Pistons veterans Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, or perhaps even the Pacers' Buddy Hield.

At $22.5 million per year, however, the Hawks certainly would want more bang for their buck from Hunter, whose production has stagnated since breaking out during the 2020-21 season.

As for John Collins, his $25 million per year contract that runs until 2026 has quickly become one of the most onerous financial burdens in the association. Collins, much like Hunter, has stagnated. Or even worse, the 25-year old big man has declined. Clearly, those around the league are wary of taking on his huge deal.

Whatever the case may be, expect the Hawks to continue being busy searching for options on the trade market as they try to improve from last year's mediocre effort.