Cade Cunningham received a pivotal injury update ahead of the Detroit Pistons-Charlotte Hornets game on Wednesday.

The Detroit Pistons will battle the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Pistons star Cade Cunningham has been dealing with a knee injury, however.

The Pistons are just 4-39 during the 2023-24 season. Charlotte has not exactly played great basketball either, as they will enter Wednesday's game with a 10-31 record. There will be an opportunity for Detroit to earn their fifth win of the season at home in this contest, but Cunningham's status will go a long way in determining how the team ultimately fares.

So is Cade Cunningham playing tonight vs. the Hornets?

Cade Cunningham's injury status vs. Hornets

Cunningham is currently listed as probable with a left knee strain, per the NBA injury report.

Cunningham is in his third NBA season. The 2021 first overall pick in the NBA Draft is in the middle of his best season in the league. He is averaging 22.8 points per game on 44.9 percent field goal shooting. Cunningham is also recording 7.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game.

At just 22 years old, Cade Cunningham has a chance to emerge as a superstar down the road. The Pistons are building around him. Detroit envisions Cunningham being their star of the future.

The 2023-24 season has obviously been a frustrating one for the Pistons. Detroit is hopeful that their current rebuild will help the team find consistent success in the future.

For now, the Pistons will focus on Wednesday's game. When it comes to the question of if Cade Cunningham is playing vs. the Hornets, though, the answer is probably.